Guevara has the momentum, Garcia retains the lead – and Sasaki arrives as a winner

Silverstone is a different challenge for Moto3™, with the great expanse of circuit sometimes offering the opportunity for a rider to escape at the front. That could be music to the ears of Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team), who has already managed that elsewhere in 2022 and had some impressive pace at the venue last season, when he was riding the venue for the first time. And if he can do that, he could take the Championship lead… but the rider who currently holds it, teammate Sergio Garcia, is never easy to beat and always up for a duel.

It’s just three points between the two at the top, and then a big, big buffer of points back to Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing). So the GASGAS duo can, in some ways, afford to duel. Foggia, however, is another who’s no stranger to a breakaway lightweight class win, and he’s also the only Silverstone podium finisher from last year back to defend that. Can he start to gain back some momentum and luck like his 2022 run at the crown?

Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max), meanwhile, arrives into an event as a Grand Prix winner for the first time. After his stunning victory at Assen, there’s a huge milestone ticked off and he’s homed in on Foggia in the standings, too. The Japanese rider hasn’t looked like he was riding under any pressure of taking that first win this season either, having been fast and consistent pretty much everywhere despite having to bounce back from yet more injury and bad luck. Can he make some more waves?

Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) has also been gaining some serious form of late and is squarely back in the podium postcode after a tougher start to the season, and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) is yet to take any trophies home in 2022 but he’s the only rider to score in every race – and some finishes have been incredibly close to the podium.

Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) needs the opposite and to find some consistency again after a run of stunning finishes earlier in the season, and John McPhee (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) will want to use his home Grand Prix as a springboard to get his second half of the season off to a better start than his injury-hit first half. The home hero moniker also sees Scott Ogden (VisionTrack Racing Team) gunning for more points on home soil, and teammate Josh Whatley will want more too as he continues gaining experience.

The lightweight class head out to take on Silverstone at the different time of 11:20 (GMT +1), getting race day underway at the Monster Energy British Grand Prix!

Moto3™ CHAMPIONSHIP: TOP 3

1 Sergio Garcia (GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – 182

2 Izan Guevara (GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – 179

3 Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) – Honda – 115

