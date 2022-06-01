Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Garcia won last time out and last year, Guevara can’t stop being quick… and the GASGAS duo are now 1-2 at the top.

On the back of another GASGAS Aspar 1-2, it’s time for Moto3™ to take on Barcelona… and if it ain’t Mugello winner Sergio García who won at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya last year. It’s also home turf for both he and teammate Izan Guevara (GASGAS Aspar team), they’re now 1-2 in the Championship too. Can they keep it rolling?

Two riders who couldn’t at Mugello were Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing), who crashed out the lead, and Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo), who had an off track excursion and when back on, was relegated to 17th and didn’t score. Therefore the two remain locked in a dead heat on points just behind the GASGAS duo, so they’ll be looking to bounce back – and so will Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3), who started from pole and then got a tap from Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing). The Turk fought back to score a point though.

Suzuki then faced a Long Lap and did his own fight back, with the Japanese rider returning to the rostrum for the first time since 2020. Will that kick his campaign into gear? Already a Grand Prix winner but having had a tougher run of late, the signs looked good to expect the number 24 back at the front.

The slipstream spectacular will be back in action in Barcelona this weekend 11:00 (GMT +2) on Sunday and there’s another 25 points on the line. Can the Aspar team continue making that Sunday magic? Can Foggia and Masia bounce back? Or are the likes of Suzuki and Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) back in the groove? Join us to find out!

Moto3™ CHAMPIONSHIP: TOP 5

1 Sergio Garcia (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – 137

2 Izan Guevara (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – 109

3 Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – KTM – 95

4 Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) – Honda – 95

5 Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) – Husqvarna – 75

