The crown is decided, but it’s a close fight for silver as the lightweight class arrives in Malaysia.

Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) went from Champion elect to Champion confirmed at Phillip Island, but as Moto3™ heads for Sepang there remains plenty on the line. Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) stemmed the flow of points against him with a first podium for some time, Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) was close to the rostrum again and Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) had a tougher weekend – resulting in the three being covered by 18 points ahead of the penultimate race of the year. So who will come out swinging?

The respite from a tougher run should see Garcia back to what’s more his best, and Sasaki is the most consistent rider of late – practice in pace and on race day. Foggia will want more of that after winning in Buriram and then struggling in Australia. But with the long straight at Sepang they could have a little more competition this time around, and the likes of Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3), back to near fitness, will be aiming high at a track he knows well.

There’s also a Malaysian presence on the grid as Syarifuddin Azman wildcards with VisionTrack. The JuniorGP™ race winner certainly has track knowledge on his side, and he’ll want to make an impression on home turf.

Moto3™ head out at the slightly later local time of 12:00 (GMT +8) this weekend, so tune in as the gloves – and pressure – come off!

Moto3™ CHAMPIONSHIP: THE FIGHT FOR RUNNER UP

1 Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – 290

2 Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – 225

3 Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) – Honda – 223

4 Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) – Husqvarna – 207

