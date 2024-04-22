Moto3: the race is on to catch Holgado and Alonso

David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) hit back in a big way at COTA, disappearing at the front for a statement win and putting himself back within just two points of Championship leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3).

Now, the two are also a whopping 35 points clear of everyone on the chase led by Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports), so the race is on at the Gran Premio Estrella Galicia 0,0 de España for the field to try and play catch up.

It won’t be easy as the duo have been the class of the field so far, but it’s been a mix of bad luck and trouble for a few fast faces tipped to challenge them. Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) has had one podium and then played victim and perpetrator, respectively, in two doses of race day drama, and Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) has had a mixed bag too, making a mistake in Qatar that also took down Ortola and then being sidelined from taking his second place on the grid in Texas after getting appendicitis. Both are just looking for a smooth race weekend, and both have speed.

Meanwhile, Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing) has started the season needing to pass medicals twice to compete in the full set of GPs, but once back at COTA, staged a duel to remember with Holgado and took a rookie podium at only his third GP. He didn’t test at Jerez in pre-season due to those injury issues, but he’s won there in junior categories including both JuniorGP™ and the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup on his way to steamrollering both titles last season. Much is expected, and at COTA, plenty was served.

Tune in to see more incredible action from Moto3™ this weekend at Jerez, and see if anyone can catch the two at the top!

