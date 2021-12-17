MotoAmerica And Triple-B Media Announce New Television Network – MotoAmerica TV

A 24/7 Free, Ad-Supported Network Dedicated To MotoAmerica Content And Motorcycle Racing From Around The Globe.

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is proud to announce MotoAmerica TV, a 24/7 free, ad-supported television network devoted to airing MotoAmerica’s racing to a worldwide audience dating back to the series’ first season in 2015. MotoAmerica TV was created in partnership with Triple-B Media, a full-service television and digital media company.

Beginning with content from the 2015 and 2016 seasons, MotoAmerica TV will air all seven years of the MotoAmerica Series as well as select live content in 2022. The channel will launch with hundreds of hours of MotoAmerica content to feed even the hungriest of MotoAmerica fans.

MotoAmerica TV is a one-stop shop for race fans to access both historic and new content from the device and platform of their choice. The channel is currently available on Distro TV, Local Now, Stremium, Zingo TV and at www.motoamerica.tv. MotoAmerica TV is now available to more than 10 million households with additional platforms expected to launch in 2022.

“We are very excited about the launch of MotoAmerica TV,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland. “This type of free to air access is quickly gaining in popularity. As we continue to develop arrangements with more platforms, millions of people around the world will have easy access to follow all classes of MotoAmerica racing 24/7. The content will be a mix of both historic and new racing action, continually updated and refreshed.”

”With nearly five million people tuning in to watch the furious action of the MotoAmerica Series in 2021, motorcycle racing has proven to be a must-see sport,” said Brendan Canning, Chief Commercial Officer, Triple-B Media. “With the launch of MotoAmerica TV, we plan to capture that action day in and day out, 24/7. We are beyond excited to partner with MotoAmerica on this new television network.”

About Triple-B Media

Triple-B Media is a full-service television and digital media company, specializing in the operation of free, ad supported television networks. To date, Triple-B Media owns or operates five television networks including For The Fans (FTF), Lacrosse Sports Network, Fido TV and Billiard TV and MotoAmerica TV. The Company also operates its own digital platform called Streamstak at www.streamstak.com.

About MotoAmerica

MotoAmerica is the North American road racing series created in 2014 that is home to the AMA Superbike Championship. MotoAmerica is an affiliate of KRAVE Group LLC, a partnership that includes three-time 500cc World Champion, two-time AMA Superbike Champion, and AMA Hall of Famer Wayne Rainey, ex-racer and former manager of Team Roberts Chuck Aksland, motorsports marketing executive Terry Karges, and businessman Richard Varner. For more information on MotoAmerica, visit www.MotoAmerica.com. Also make sure to follow MotoAmerica on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

