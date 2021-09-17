North America’s Premier Motorcycle Road Racing Series To Get Started With MotoGP At Circuit of The Americas In April.

MotoAmerica, the home of the premier motorcycle road racing series in North America, has announced that the 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship schedule, which will feature 10 rounds and 20 races on the premier racetracks in the U.S., including a return to the world-renowned Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

The 2022 season will open with a bang, with MotoAmerica’s Superbike class slated to run alongside MotoGP in the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas at COTA, at a date to be determined in April, and will conclude at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, September 23-25. In between, the series will crisscross the U.S. with stops at the best racing facilities in the country.

“It’s always good to get the schedule out as early as possible so our teams, sponsors and fans can make their plans for 2022,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “We’re happy with next year’s schedule as we’re set to return to COTA with MotoGP as well as returning to all the facilities that have become such integral parts of our series. Ten Superbike rounds and 20 races makes for a well-rounded championship and we’re looking forward to our best season yet in 2022.”

In addition to the Superbike class, the 2022 MotoAmerica Series will also feature Supersport, SportbikeTrackGear.com Junior Cup, Stock 1000 and Twins Cup. Selected rounds will also feature King Of The Baggers, Royal Enfield’s Build. Train. Race. program and Mini Cup by Motul.

2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Schedule

*April Circuit of The Americas MotoGP Austin, TX

April 22-24 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Braselton, GA

May 20-22 VIRginia International Raceway Alton, VA

June 3-5 Road America Elkhart Lake, WI

June 24-26 Ridge Motorsports Park Shelton, WA

**July 8-10 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Monterey, CA

July 29-31 Brainerd International Raceway Brainerd, MN

Aug. 19-21 Pittsburgh International Race Complex Wampum, PA

Sept. 9-11 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, NJ

Sept. 23-25 Barber Motorsports Park Birmingham, AL

*To Be Determined

**To Be Confirmed

