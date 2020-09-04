Motoamerica Announces Provisional 2021 Schedule

MotoAmerica has announced that it will again host 10 rounds of the MotoAmerica Series in 2021, headlined by a 20-race MotoAmerica HONOS Superbike Series.

Eight of the 10 event dates have been finalized. Confirmation of the additional event dates will be announced soon.

“It’s always good to get the schedule out as early as possible,” said MotoAmerica Partner Chuck Aksland. “It helps our teams prepare and is also good for our fans to be able to do the same. This year has been very difficult as we all know and we’re hopeful that normality returns in 2021. Thanks to all involved in helping get the schedule set for next year.”





