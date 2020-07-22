MotoAmerica is thrilled to announce that the series, in conjunction with Elevated Action Sports, is bringing a hillclimb event to its fans at the GEICO Motorcycle MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest at Monterey round, October 23-25, at the world famous WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California.

The Speedfest Motoclimb will be held on Saturday, October 24 on the same hill that is home to Laguna Seca’s famous Corkscrew. The event will be produced by Elevated Action Sports (EAS), an extreme moto company based in the San Francisco Bay area that has been hosting motoclimb and extreme enduro races since 2015.

The Speedfest Motoclimb will feature classes for many different types of motorcycles from minis to hooligan bikes and everything in between. Although the event will not feature pro classes, several nationally ranked Pro hillclimbers will be invited to perform for the fans on their high-performance, high-horsepower open bikes.

The Laguna Seca hill will be the place to be on the Saturday of the GEICO Motorcycle MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest at Monterey as kids on minis and racers on motorcycles normally designed for street riding try to conquer the hillside adjacent to the Corkscrew.

“We were shocked and honored when MotoAmerica approached Elevated Action Sports with this opportunity to host a Motoclimb race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca,” said Matt Musgrove, owner of EAS. “When I met with Wayne (Rainey, MotoAmerica’s President) months ago at the track, I was overlooking the Pacific Ocean while above the Corkscrew sign and I couldn’t believe running a motoclimb up that hill was a reality. But thanks to MotoAmerica’s creative direction with the Speedfest, it’s now a reality and the EAS team is eager to host this race that will entertain both the racers and spectators.”

“We are really excited to have the Motoclimb event as part of our GEICO Motorcycle MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest at Monterey,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “It’s going to be a show that’s for sure. I can’t wait to see the smiles on our fans’ faces when they watch these guys and girls attack that hill that they’ve previously only seen spectators walk on. Working with Matt and his crew has been seamless and we know this is going to be a huge success and another quality addition to what we know is going to be a heck of a weekend of motorcycling activity in Monterey.”

The Motoclimb race is in addition to a full slate of action on the famous WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca road course with a schedule that not only features the five classes of the MotoAmerica Series – HONOS Superbike, Supersport, Liqui Moly Junior Cup, Twin Cup and Stock 1000 – but also the debut of the Drag Specialties King of The Baggers event, making the event a true GEICO Motorcycle MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest.