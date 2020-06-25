Motoamerica: How To Watch Round Two From Road America

It’s All Here: How To Not Miss A Bit Of The Action

If you can’t make it to Road America this weekend for the second round of the 2020 MotoAmerica Series this is all you need to know to keep up with everything that’s happening in Wisconsin.

DATE      TIME      NETWORK     CLASS

LIVE / DELAYED
Friday, June 26      12:20 p.m.      MA Live+      ALL

  Live
Saturday, June 27     10:10 a.m.      MA Live+      ALL

  Live
Saturday, June 27      2 p.m.      FS1 & Eurosport      HONOS Superbike 1

  Live
Saturday, June 27      4 p.m.      MAVTV & Eurosport      Supersport 1

  Live
Sunday, June 28      10:40 a.m.      MA Live+      ALL

  Live
Sunday, June 28      1:30 p.m.      MAVTV      Supersport 2

  Live
Sunday, June 28      2:30 p.m.      FS1 & Eurosport      HONOS Superbike 2

  Live
Tuesday, June 30      8 p.m.      FS2      Road America Rewind

  Delayed
Tuesday, June 30      9 p.m.      FS2      Liqui Moly Junior Cup 1

  Delayed
Tuesday, June 30      9:30 p.m.      FS2      Liqui Moly Junior Cup 2

  Delayed
Sunday, July 5      5 p.m.      NBCSN      Inside MotoAmerica

  Premier

 

To purchase tickets for all MotoAmerica events, click HERE

For information on how to watch the MotoAmerica Series, click HERE

For the full 2020 MotoAmerica Series schedule, click HERE

