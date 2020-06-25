Motoamerica: How To Watch Round Two From Road America

It’s All Here: How To Not Miss A Bit Of The Action

If you can’t make it to Road America this weekend for the second round of the 2020 MotoAmerica Series this is all you need to know to keep up with everything that’s happening in Wisconsin.

DATE TIME NETWORK CLASS LIVE / DELAYED Friday, June 26 12:20 p.m. MA Live+ ALL Live Saturday, June 27 10:10 a.m. MA Live+ ALL Live Saturday, June 27 2 p.m. FS1 & Eurosport HONOS Superbike 1 Live Saturday, June 27 4 p.m. MAVTV & Eurosport Supersport 1 Live Sunday, June 28 10:40 a.m. MA Live+ ALL Live Sunday, June 28 1:30 p.m. MAVTV Supersport 2 Live Sunday, June 28 2:30 p.m. FS1 & Eurosport HONOS Superbike 2 Live Tuesday, June 30 8 p.m. FS2 Road America Rewind Delayed Tuesday, June 30 9 p.m. FS2 Liqui Moly Junior Cup 1 Delayed Tuesday, June 30 9:30 p.m. FS2 Liqui Moly Junior Cup 2 Delayed Sunday, July 5 5 p.m. NBCSN Inside MotoAmerica Premier

