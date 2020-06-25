Motoamerica: How To Watch Round Two From Road America

It’s All Here: How To Not Miss A Bit Of The Action
If you can’t make it to Road America this weekend for the second round of the 2020 MotoAmerica Series this is all you need to know to keep up with everything that’s happening in Wisconsin.
|DATE
|TIME
|NETWORK
|CLASS
|
LIVE / DELAYED
|Friday, June 26
|12:20 p.m.
|MA Live+
|ALL
|
Live
|Saturday, June 27
|10:10 a.m.
|MA Live+
|ALL
|
Live
|Saturday, June 27
|2 p.m.
|FS1 & Eurosport
|HONOS Superbike 1
|
Live
|Saturday, June 27
|4 p.m.
|MAVTV & Eurosport
|Supersport 1
|
Live
|Sunday, June 28
|10:40 a.m.
|MA Live+
|ALL
|
Live
|Sunday, June 28
|1:30 p.m.
|MAVTV
|Supersport 2
|
Live
|Sunday, June 28
|2:30 p.m.
|FS1 & Eurosport
|HONOS Superbike 2
|
Live
|Tuesday, June 30
|8 p.m.
|FS2
|Road America Rewind
|
Delayed
|Tuesday, June 30
|9 p.m.
|FS2
|Liqui Moly Junior Cup 1
|
Delayed
|Tuesday, June 30
|9:30 p.m.
|FS2
|Liqui Moly Junior Cup 2
|
Delayed
|Sunday, July 5
|5 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Inside MotoAmerica
|
Premier
To purchase tickets for all MotoAmerica events, click HERE
For information on how to watch the MotoAmerica Series, click HERE
For the full 2020 MotoAmerica Series schedule, click HERE