The Mini Cup by Motul, which showcases MotoAmerica’s youngest racers, aged six to 14, will again feature Motul sponsorship with the series set to begin June 3-5 on the undulating karting track at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

From there the series will visit Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton, Washington, June 24-26, before the run to the championship takes the young racers to Pittsburgh International Race Complex in Wampum, Pennsylvania, August 19-21. The series will conclude at the picturesque Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, September 23-25.

All four rounds of the Mini Cup by Motul will run in conjunction with the Auto Parts 4 Less MotoAmerica Championship that features the premier Medallia Superbike Series, Supersport, Stock 1000, SportbikeTrackGear.com Junior Cup, Twins Cup and, at select rounds, Mission King Of The Baggers, Royal Enfield’s Build. Train. Race. program, and Roland Sands Design’s Super Hooligan National Championship.

“We’re really pleased with the success of our Mini Cup by Motul series as it’s important for our youth to have a championship to compete in that is safe, well-run and competitive,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “It’s a great opportunity for these young racers to learn their racecraft and move up through the MotoAmerica series. We’re looking forward to the 2022 season, which promises to be ultra-competitive, and we can watch the future stars in action.”

For a third straight season, the series will feature three classes of racing: 110cc (ages 6-10); 160cc (ages 8-14); and 190cc (ages 10-14). The motorcycles will be based on spec rules centered around the Ohvale GP-0 mini road racer.

Mini Cup by Motul racers will again get the chance to race twice on each event weekend, which translates into the championship now consisting of eight feature races in each class. Practice will still be held on Friday, while Saturday will have practice and qualifying along with two main events.

Participation in this series requires a competition license for the 2021 season. Licensing and registration information are available here: http://www.motoamericaregistration.com/rider-and-crew-entry/

For more information on Ohvale motorcycles, visit https://www.risemoto.com/

2022 MotoAmerica Mini Cup by Motul Schedule

June 3-5 Road America Elkhart Lake, WI

June 24-26 Ridge Motorsports Park Shelton, WA

August 19-21 Pitt Race Wampum, PA

September 23-25 Barber Motorsports Park Birmingham, AL

