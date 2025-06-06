Motoamerica Superbike Series Adds Motul Adv Experience To Vir

MotoAmerica Superbike Series Adds Motul ADV Experience To VIRginia International Raceway Round.

The Motul ADV Experience will complement MotoAmerica’s goal of further broadening its at-event experiences, adding to its already robust weekend of racing and off-track activities.

The Motul ADV Experience will feature ADV-related activities including a defined ADV Village area, obstacle course, singletrack 6.5-mile mini loop, ADV vendors, tent camping, Dragoo Adventure Rider Training (DART), additional clinics, motorcycle manufacturer ADV displays, and more.

The Motul ADV Experience will be located within the grounds of VIRginia International Raceway with access to the Motul ADV Experience free to those with paid MotoAmerica event admission. Tent camping within the ADV area and trail access will be available for an incremental fee. Advertisement

In addition to the ADV activities, the event will offer the same excitement that all MotoAmerica events provide, including qualifying and racing from five different classes, an open race paddock for easy access to riders and teams, kids zone with free carnival games, motorcycle demos, camping, and more.

As if that’s not enough, the state of Virginia offers spectacular roadways for the ride to and from the event, including the infamous Blue Ridge Parkway.

MotoAmerica is bringing in Christian Dutcher to handle the operations for the experience. Dutcher, and his team, bring a wealth of ADV experience as they also operate Dirt Daze, one of the largest ADV rallies in the country.

“Motul is excited to further partner with MotoAmerica and VIR for the Motul ADV Experience,” said Amber Bates, General Manager, Motul North America. “At Motul, we’re passionate about celebrating the adventure riding community. This event brings enthusiasts of two wheels together at venue that has something for everyone. We hope to help create an experience where riders can showcase their skills, build camaraderie, and inspire others to join the adventure.”

“MotoAmerica has a built-in audience for this event already, so we expect it to be an excellent incremental success,” said Dutcher. “We also believe that even non-ADV riders will find this entertaining, educational, and eye-opening to this popular segment of the motorcycle market.”

“Adventure motorcycle riders represent a sizeable portion of our motorcycle-riding fanbase,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland. “So, it makes perfect sense for MotoAmerica to provide more entertainment to this segment of our audience.”

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of motoamerica.com/