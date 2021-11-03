MotoAmerica Welcomes AutoParts4Less.com As The Title Sponsor Of The 2022 And 2023 MotoAmerica Championship.

Highly Successful Aftermarket Auto Parts E-Commerce Platform To Be Title Sponsor Of The 2022 And 2023 Auto Parts 4Less MotoAmerica Championship Series.

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is excited to announce that automotive parts digital marketplace AutoParts4Less.com will be the title sponsor of the 2022 and 2023 MotoAmerica Championship Series, to be known as the Auto Parts 4Less MotoAmerica Championship.

The partnership with MotoAmerica will be Auto Parts 4Less’ first endeavor into motorcycle racing, though the group has been an event sponsor of NASCAR with its LiftKits4Less.com brand and has also sponsored a NASCAR Xfinity Series entry with its Auto Parts 4Less brand.

AutoParts4Less.com is dedicated to offering fans, automotive parts sellers, and businesses a user-friendly platform to sell and buy parts for all vehicles, including cars, trucks, boats, RVs, motorcycles, powersports and more from its multi-vendor marketplace. Buyers purchase parts, as well as installation while having a wide variety of manufacturers to choose from. Auto Parts 4Less is a marketplace that is driven by sellers who want more value being seen and selling their automotive parts online, and consumers who want more value when it comes to purchasing automotive parts.

“We’re excited to have Auto Parts 4Less as the title sponsor for the 2022 and 2023 MotoAmerica Championship seasons,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “This is an important partnership for our series, as it brings a new partner from outside the motorcycle industry to MotoAmerica, and it marks the first time in our history that we will start our season with a title sponsor. It really shows how far we have come in our seven years. This Auto Parts 4Less relationship will further our exposure and increase our rapidly growing numbers as we continue to build our championship. This sponsorship also makes a lot of sense for Auto Parts 4Less, as our fans will become their customers. We can’t wait to get the 2022 season started and get this partnership rolling on track.”

“Our team has always been huge fans of motorsports, it’s heavily ingrained in our company culture,” said Christopher Davenport President of Auto Parts 4Less. “The community is like no other and was a huge reason why we have been involved in NASCAR and now MotoAmerica. Our platform was built by enthusiasts for enthusiasts, these are our roots.”

“Race fans tend to have a stronger relationship with their vehicles, especially when it comes to servicing or tuning,” said Steve Jugan, MotoAmerica’s Vice President of Business Development & Partnerships. “That passion is what we love most about racing fans. AutoParts4Less.com offers an advanced experience for those individuals who like to get their hands dirty and work on their vehicles, so leveraging MotoAmerica to bring further market awareness to Auto Parts 4Less was an easy choice.”

“We are looking forward to an exciting year of racing and business and are thrilled to be able to support this great sport,” said Tim Armes, Chairman of the Board for Auto Parts 4Less. “Our market analysts show motorcyclists rank high for multiple-vehicle ownership, which was a huge draw for us as our website addresses nearly all motorized markets.”

The 10-round 2022 Auto Parts 4Less MotoAmerica Championship begins at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, April 8-10, and concludes at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, September 23-25.

2022 Auto Parts 4Less MotoAmerica Championship Schedule

April 8-10 Circuit of The Americas MotoGP Austin, TX

April 22-24 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Braselton, GA

May 20-22 VIRginia International Raceway Alton, VA

June 3-5 Road America Elkhart Lake, WI

June 24-26 Ridge Motorsports Park Shelton, WA

July 8-10 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Monterey, CA

July 29-31 Brainerd International Raceway Brainerd, MN

Aug. 19-21 Pittsburgh International Race Complex Wampum, PA

Sept. 9-11 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, NJ

Sept. 23-25 Barber Motorsports Park Birmingham, AL

