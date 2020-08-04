No Fans at Washington Track Due to COVID-19 Restrictions.

Due to restrictions set forth with the current COVID-19 pandemic, MotoAmerica and the Ridge Motorsports Park have announced that the MotoAmerica Superbikes At The Ridge event, scheduled for August 28-30, in Shelton, Washington, will be held as a participant-only event with no spectators.

“This is disappointing news for everyone as we have seen the effort and tremendous positive energy surrounding this event by our racers, fans, local business, and the motorsports community as a whole,” said Ridge General Manager Tracie Schmitt. “We realize how much work and effort goes into each component of this event from fans juggling travel arrangements, racers mentally preparing for this inaugural event, and our local community ramping up to support the spike in tourism for the duration of this weekend. To not see the result of such commitment and excitement from everyone involved is definitely disappointing for our team and community.”

“It’s unfortunate that we can’t have fans at our first event in the Pacific Northwest,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “We have been looking forward to putting on a great show for our fans at the Ridge, but unfortunately we have to abide by the restrictions put on us. We really look forward to coming back next year. In the meantime, it will be business as usual for our teams and riders as they enjoy the newest racetrack on our schedule.”

The Ridge Motorsports Park will be offering 2020 ticket holders the option to either receive a full refund for the 2020 race or to carry over existing tickets to the 2021 event.

“We have created a program this year between MotoAmerica, the Ridge, and Department of Health to create the safest environment possible for participants in light of the current global pandemic,” Schmitt said. “The support we have received from this decision surrounding the 2020 event gives us hope that everyone involved will be that much more excited for our 2021 race.”

Fans who decide to carry over their tickets shall receive a Ridge lanyard and a 50 percent off voucher per every ticket purchased, valid for any item in the Ridge Café, Pro Shop, or go karting session at the Ridge Grand Prix. Fans who have purchased 2020 Premium RV packages shall be contacted individually to review their options and discuss eligibility for exclusive camping rights for the 2021 event.

The Komatsu MotoAmerica Superbikes At The Ridge event is round five of the 2020 MotoAmerica Series.

For more information, contact the Ridge ticketing team by emailing ticketing@ridgemp.com.

