Infront Moto Racing regrets to inform that the 2020 FIM Europe’s Motocross of European Nations and Women’s Motocross of European Nations has been postponed to 2021.

Originally scheduled to take place in Riola Sardo, Sardinia this fall 2020, the new change comes in order to accommodate the recent modifications to the FIM Motocross World Championship calendar and to comply with the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The unique event welcomes some of the best talents from all over Europe, as riders from each country battle for pride and glory for their nation. Last year’s event saw Team Italy defend their 2018 title as they became champions once again, meanwhile in the WMX division it was Team Holland who went on to take their first WMXoEN victory in Gdansk, Poland!

We look forward to a fantastic edition of the Motocross of European Nations in 2021 and look forward to welcoming you all safely next season. More info on the 2021 event will be shared at a later date.