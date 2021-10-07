The adrenaline fuelled two-wheel game of the official FIM Motocross World Championship is back with the 2021 edition.

Infront Moto Racing and Milestone announce today MXGP 2021, new chapter of the beloved series of the official FIM Motocross World Championship. The game will be available on November 30, 2021 on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC Steam.

MXGP 2021 will let players compete with more than 40 riders from MXGP and MX2 categories, racing on the official 2021 Championship tracks. The Career mode is the perfect way to feel the excitement of being in the shoes of a real rider: players will start to compete in the MX2 championship, joining a team or creating their own (with real sponsors), with the aim to reach the MXGP class and achieve the ultimate glory. Career mode offers enhanced immersion thanks to the Real Transfer windows (where players can switch from Official Teams to customized ones), Contracts, Personal Team and Challenges and additional activities, in which players can compete on both official and new tracks.

For those who really have competitions in their veins, the Multiplayer game mode is back with some improvements too. Now featuring qualifications in online lobbies, players can choose from different kinds of new experiences such as Custom Tracks and Customs Waypoint.

And it’s not over yet: MXGP21 features four Legacy Tracks, iconic races coming from past editions. They are Ottobiano (Italy), Ernée (France), Leon (Mexico) and Agueda (Portugal) and will be available both in Single Player and Multiplayer.

Last but not least, personalization will be as always, the key of the whole game. The Track Editor is back, allowing players to create, share and download the best tracks they can create, along with more than one hundred official brands to choose from in order to make your rider and bike absolutely unique.

About Milestone

Founded in Milan in 1996, Milestone S.r.l. is one of the leading and longest established racing game developer in the world. The 200+ people team is responsible for hit series like MotoGP™ and MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame, Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame series as well as own IPs Ride and Gravel. Milestone is fully privately owned and independently self-funded. For more information please visit www.milestone.it

