The FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup gets back on track this weekend in Jerez, debuting a number of changes for 2022 .

The FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup is about to enter its fourth year of competition as the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto hosts the 2022 season opener, and innovation and evolution remain a central tenet of the competition’s mission statement.

There are a number of exciting changes to look forward to this season. Every round comprises two races, sole manufacturer Energica have made some changes to the Ego Corsa, and the new Q1-Q2 qualifying format will make its debut – replacing E-Pole.

The Bike

The Energica Ego Corsa set to be raced in 2022 has undergone some changes to the engine, and the bike also has a new inverter.

These updates result in a reduction of nearly 15kg in bike weight, which is a central focus of worldwide e-mobility and has been a key aim for Energica since the inception of the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup.

New Tracks

MotoE™ visits two new tracks this season: the KymiRing and the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello.

The KymiRing sees MotoE™ debut alongside the Grand Prix classes as both take on the brand new venue for the first time ever. Mugello is a new challenge for MotoE™ specifically as the electric competition take on the stunning venue, adding another iconic circuit to the MotoE™ calendar.

Qualifying

This season sees MotoE™ join the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship classes in a Q1-Q2 qualifying format. Previously, E-Pole saw riders get one shot at a qualifying lap, but this season the Cup moves in line with MotoGP™, Moto2™ and Moto3™.

This qualifying format is made possible by new chargers brought by MotoE™ title sponsor Enel. These new Juice Pump 60 Race Edition units provided by Enel X Way – the Enel Group’s new global business line entirely dedicated to electric mobility – fitted in a case on wheels, are fast charging and agile. Able to supply 60 kW of power, the Juice Pump 60 Race Edition units allow the machines moving through from Q1 to partially recharge and take back to the track in Q2 soon after.

In the second pre-season test at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto, the grid undertook a highly-successful Q1-Q2 simulation ahead of the new qualifying format’s debut at Round 1. In the ten-minute break between the sessions, the bikes were charged for a full eight minutes, facilitating two more fast laps.

As in MotoGP™, combined times from Free Practice sessions decide the direct entrants to Q2 – in the case of MotoE™, it’s the top eight riders who go through automatically. Those classified ninth or lower will join the Q1 session, and the top two in Q1 have the chance to move through to Q2 and the ten-rider fight for pole position.

There is no limitation on the number of laps a rider can do in either Q1 or Q2, and the two riders who move through from Q1 will be given an additional rear tyre.

The grid positions for both Race 1 and Race 2 will be based on the results from Q2 and Q1.

