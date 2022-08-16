Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The stunning Styrian venue welcomes MotoE™ back from summer break, with a potential match point on the cards…

Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP) is 31.5 points clear of closest challenger Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) as the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup comes back from summer break, and with two rounds left that means there’s a potential match point on the cards in Race 2 at the Red Bull Ring. Aegerter would need to be over 50 clear by the flag to take the Cup and the stunning venue is a fine stage to get back to racing. With the new chicane also adding a new challenge, we’re almost guaranteed another two incredibly close MotoE™ races.

Aegerter’s recent record, and consistency, must make him the favourite, but Granado is the most recent winner after keeping some serious cool after a dramatic stop-start-stop in Race 2 at the TT Circuit Assen. Where earlier in the year called for poise, now it calls for pure throttle – so can Granado keep cutting into that gap? He did beat Aegerter to second place last season in Styria.

Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™), meanwhile, has to make some key gains on Aegerter to keep his hopes of taking the 2022 Cup alive. He’s 45.5 points behind the Swiss rider and is worthy of the King of Misano moniker he’s built in the electric series, but for the Italian to be able to play that ace card, he needs to make sure he’s still in touch once the Cup arrives at the San Marino GP. It was a tougher one at the Red Bull Ring last year for Ferrari, but overall this season has seen a big step forward back towards the front so he can’t be counted out.

Behind Ferrari, Mattia Casadei (Pons Racing 40) needs a dose of luck after showing some serious speed in 2022, and Miquel Pons (LCR E-Team) will want to bounce back. Niccolo Canepa (WithU GRT RNF MotoE™) lurks just behind Pons, having got his elbows out a few times this season, and he could move up in the standings. Hector Garzo (Tech 3 E-Racing) was expected further forward in 2022 too, and he’s next up in the standings with the potential to make a leap forward.

Double Cup winner Jordi Torres (Pons Racing 40) and Bradley Smith (WithU GRT RNF MotoE™) could also be ones to watch after a longer summer break to heal up and get back to fighting fit. Both have already been in the top ten since their return, so what can they do at the Red Bull Ring?

The hills will be alive at a lower volume with MotoE™, but the throttle will be just as pinned and, if anything, the racing even closer. Make sure to tune in for Race 1 on Saturday at 16:25 (GMT +2), before Race 2 on Sunday at 15:30!

MotoE™ STANDINGS: TOP THREE

1 – Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE) – 158 points

2 – Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) – 126.5

3 – Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE) – 112.5

For more info checkout our dedicated MotoE News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security