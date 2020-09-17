With four races left, there’s still plenty of time for the grid to stake a claim on the crown. By Monday, however, that’ll be halved…

It’s time for the Gran Premio TISSOT dell’Emilia Romagna e della Riviera di Rimini, and that means one thing for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup: crunch time. There are two races this weekend, and after the first it’ll be the half way point of the season. After Race 2? One more track and just one double-header will remain…

Heading into the second round to be held at Misano, Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP) is still the man in charge in the standings, with the Swiss rider enjoying a 12-point lead at the top. The rider now closest on the chase, however, is the reigning Cup winner Matteo Ferrari (Trentino Gresini MotoE)… and he’s undefeated at Misano.

From a first E-Pole success last week – although demoted to Row 2 due to a penalty – to another victory to add to his double from last year, no one has a better record at the track in MotoE™. But will that be enough as the likes of Aegerter and fellow rookie Jordi Torres (Pons Racing 40) gain experience at the venue – and the veterans keep getting closer?

The closest veteran in the San Marino GP was Xavier Simeon (LCR E-Team), as he got within two tenths of Ferrari by the flag. Next up were Aegerter and Torres, but Mattia Casadei (Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse) lost out late and was the early leader, so he can’t be counted out. And what about Eric Granado (Avintia Esponsorama Racing)? Out of track limits on his E-Pole lap, the Brazilian had to start at the back and made it to a respectable P10 before running out of laps. With a better qualifying, can he hit back? The Jerez winner is still only 23 points off the top…

Home hero Alex de Angelis (Octo Pramac MotoE) will want more on take two as well, and Lukas Tulovic (Tech 3 E-Racing) had a tougher weekend of it first time around on the Riviera di Rimini. The likes of Alessandro Zaccone (Trentino Gresinin MotoE), Tommaso Marcon (Tech 3 E-Racing) and Niccolo Canepa (LCR E-Team), all racing on home turf, will be ones to watch too – having seemingly made a step forward in the San Marino GP, and Marcon as he now rides closer to full fitness.

Can Ferrari remain unbeaten at Misano? Or will the chasing pack fight back? Find out first on Saturday at 16:20 (GMT +2), before Race 2 on Sunday at 10:05.

FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup Standings

1 – Dominique Aegerter – (Dynavolt Intact GP) – Energica – 57

2 – Matteo Ferrari – (Trentino Gresini MotoE) – Energica – 45

3 – Jordi Torres – (Pons Racing 40) – Energica – 43

4 – Mattia Casadei – (Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse) – Energica – 38

5 – Xavier Simeon (LCR E-Team) – Energica – 35

