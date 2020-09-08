Three races in two weeks await the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup, with Aegerter in charge on the way in.

It’s just about go time for the next round of the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup, with the field ready to get back down to electrifying business. After two rounds in Jerez saw the first fifty points doled out, there are 75 more on the table in the next two weekends – the first third of which are up for grabs at the Gran Premio Lenovo di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini.

It’s rookie – although veteran of many a different machine – Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP) who leads the way as it stands, with the Swiss rider having seriously hit the ground running in the electric class. A podium first time out was an impressive debut, but that was swiftly followed up by a maiden win in Andalucia – giving Aegerter 41 points and an 11-point lead over Jordi Torres (Pons Racing 40).

Torres is another rookie and has impressed so far, taking a podium in the second round of the season as he avoided the drama that befell a few of the more established names around him. That “drama” was a crash that saw reigning Cup winner Matteo Ferrari (Trentino Gresini MotoE) tangle with and take down first round winner Eric Granado (Avintia Esponsorama Racing), with the Italian out of the race and the Brazilian re-joining but only able to manage two points.

Ferrari was the double winner at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli last year, and he’ll be hoping to repeat the feat and claw back some of his already sizeable 21-point deficit. Having started the year on the podium, he knows at least that his pace has gone nowhere in 2020. Granado, meanwhile, smoked the field in the first round of the year, and was very much in the fight in round two before losing the chance to battle it out to the end. He’s only two points off Torres though, and there’s time yet to reel in Aegerter – but he’ll want to kick that off with another win.

Mattia Casadei (Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse) is another name who’ll be looking to fight for the podium after he got back on the box in the Andalucia GP. He was also on the podium last season at Misano, so it’s a good omen for a home hero – and riding for what is most definitely the home team. Rookie Lukas Tulovic (Tech 3 E-Racing) is just behind Casadei in the standings though and will be looking to build on some awesome E-Pole sessions on race day, with the German having got very close to a top three finish but not quite sealed the deal yet.

Those who’ve been fighting for the top five or a little further back will want the same. Mike Di Meglio (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) is having a tougher season so far after proving a winner last year, and Xavier Simeon (LCR E-Team), a couple of places back on the Frenchman, is another who will feel a little out of position so far. Simeon was also on the podium at Misano last year. Meanwhile Josh Hook (Octo Pramac MotoE) splits the two, and he’s one who’s taken a definite step forward in 2020 – so what can he achieve? And what about Niki Tuuli (Avant Ajo MotoE), who will be coming back from injury and was the first ever race winner in the Cup?

Finally, home hero Alex De Angelis (Octo Pramac MotoE) finds himself down the order in the title fight after a 0 first time out, but was only just off the podium in Andalucia as he bounced back. The Sammarinese rider is on home turf and was on pole last year at the track, so he has some serious speed. And a wealth of experience, in MotoE™ and everywhere!

At the Gran Premio Lenovo di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini, there’s one MotoE™ race for the field at 10:05 (GMT +2) on Sunday the 13th of September. Will the cards shuffle again? Can Aegerter retain that lead? We’re about to find out.

FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup Standings

1 – Dominique Aegerter – (Dynavolt Intact GP) – Energica – 41

2 – Jordi Torres – (Pons Racing 40) – Energica – 30

3 – Eric Granado – (Avintia Esponsorama Racing) – Energica – 28

4 – Mattia Casadei – (Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse) – Energica – 27

5 – Lukas Tulovic (Tech 3 E-Racing) – Energica – 23

