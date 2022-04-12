Motoe Test: Smith Fastest As Rain Disrupts Day 2

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The British rider topped the timesheets after a day of limited action in Jerez due to the weather.

The returning Bradley Smith (WithU GRT RNF MotoE™ Team) topped Day 2’s timesheets at the Official FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup Jerez Test as rain heavily disrupted proceedings on Tuesday.

There was little track action to be had in the tricky conditions as Smith and MotoE™ rookie Alex Escrig (Tech3 E-Racing) were the only two riders to venture out in the first session. Kevin Zannoni (Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse) and Mattia Casadei (Pons Racing 40) then joined Smith on track in the second, before Hikari Okubo (Avant Ajo MotoE™), Marc Alcoba (Openbank Aspar Team), Alessio Finello (Felo Gresini MotoE™), two-time Cup winner Jordi Torres (Pons Racing 40) and Maria Herrera (Openbank Aspar Team) headed into the fray in the final session.

At the end of the penultimate day of testing, Smith’s wet weather 1:58.080 – set in the second session – was the fastest lap as the riders and teams hope for the rain to clear ahead of the final day of pre-season running on Wednesday. Smith topped the final session too, with a 1:58.714, which was two and a bit tenths quicker than Casadei’s effort.

Check out interviews and more on motogp.com, and stay up to date with the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto’s live timing on the third and final day of the test for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup. Then it’ll be full steam ahead into Round 1 at the Gran Premio Red Bull de España from the 29th of April to the 1st of May.

DAY 2: TOP THREE

1 Bradley Smith (WithU GRT RNF MotoE™ Team) – Energica – 1:58.080

2 Mattia Casadei (Pons Racing 40) – Energica – +0.872

3 Alex Escrig (Tech 3 E-Racing) – Energica – +1.139

