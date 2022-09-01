Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The riders kick off Thursday’s Press Conferences for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup as the decider arrives.

The FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup has arrived at its grand finale for 2022, with the Cup to be decided this weekend. Ahead of track action, points leader Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) was joined by sole remaining challenger Eric Granado (LCR E-Team), who is 17.5 points back, as well as ‘King of Misano’ Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™), recent podium finisher Miquel Pons (LCR E-Team) and home hero Mattia Casadei (Pons Racing 40).

Here are some key quotes! Make sure to tune in for MotoE™ qualifying on Friday at 16:50 (GMT +2), before the races on Saturday at 16:25 and Sunday at 15:30.

DOMINIQUE AEGERTER

How are you feeling, arriving as World Cup leader?

“I’m feeling very good, very happy to come back here to Misano, a track that I like very much. I’m feeling ready. Last weekend we had a break, so the next time I jump on the MotoE™ bike is tomorrow, so for sure I have the same sensation like in Spielberg. We will see what happens; the weather looks a little bit strange but it is the same for everyone. Me and the Dynavolt Intact GP team will work hard through practice to get a good starting position – my starting position of fifth in Spielberg was not the best one – but we try to start on the front row again so it will be easier to fight for the top position on Saturday and Sunday. I’m just looking forward to the first free practice.”

Do you have any tactics for the weekend?

“Tactics are always very difficult in MotoE™, with very short races, so my tactic is for sure to start well in FP1 and FP2, to be in the top eight to go directly to Q2, to get a good position in qualifying to start on the front row, and then in the race we will see how it will. For sure, I have this 17.5-point advantage over Eric but it’s not a lot, there are still 50 points to gain, so I’m just keeping focused, try to do my best, try to fight for the podium, and of course if we can already get the title on Saturday, it will be nice, but we’ll see what happens on Saturday.”

ERIC GRANADO

Are you approaching the weekend ‘full gas’/‘full electric’?

“I’m very happy to be back here in Misano; it’s a track I had good results at in the past and I was always competitive here. We come from three wins in a row so we are in good shape, I have a good feeling with the team, with the bike, so I feel ready to fight this weekend. I have to do my job, do my maximum, and let’s see what happens. The only thing I have to do is my best and let’s see what happens at the end of the race on Sunday.”

You must be happy with your consistency this season, arriving here with a chance at the crown?

“Yes, it’s been the best season so far for me in MotoE™, so for sure, I have to be proud of my season. I have won five races, always there, always in the top positions, so I think this is a good thing. I did a great job with my team, so I hope to continue this line this weekend, doing my best and for sure, the result on Sunday will be a very good thing for me after the whole season. Let’s see what happens and I’m really looking forward to it.”

You also have a very special guest here for the weekend…

“Yes, this is my grandfather. This is the first time he has ever left Brazil. He is 80 years old and I gave him this trip as a gift for his birthday. He’s here to support me, I hope he’s happy on Sunday, and I give him a good result. I hope he enjoys it!”

MATTEO FERRARI

How are you feeling about the weekend? You’re just out of contention for the Cup but have had a very good season, and you are the King of Misano!

“It’s a little bit strange coming to the final round without fighting for the championship, of course, but I want to try to continue the positive weekend in Misano – five victories and six podiums. I’m really happy about my home GP, there are a lot of fans, so I’m really happy about that. I want to continue to be fast and to arrive in the top three in the final standings.”

Do you think you know what your secret is to being so fast at Misano?

“When you arrive at your home GP, all the riders are a little bit faster compared to the other GPs. This is one of my favourite tracks in the World Championship, there are a lot of points where we can overtake, and also the Curvone, which is the fast corner, is really fun with this bike because we enter with full throttle, so I enjoy it a lot. This season was a little bit difficult because I started fast but sometimes in some races, like in Austria, we were a little bit unlucky, but I’m happy to come back and improve my speed compared to last year.”

MIQUEL PONS

How are you feeling about coming here, to a very different track to Austria?

“It’s a pleasure to come back to Italy. It’s my second time racing here at Misano but last year was so good, we got a second podium. I did a really good job in Austria but here is another story so we start from zero, we work in free practice to try to get in the top eight and go directly into Q2 – that is the important thing – and after, we will see what happens in both races, but we’ll do the maximum possible.”

Have you talked about Eric being in the battle for the Cup this weekend? Are you out racing for yourself or also playing the team game?

“He’s my team-mate, so I will do what I can to help him. But now I’m fighting for a podium too, so I think we will do a good job and we’ll see what happens. But, if I can help him, we can do it. We’ll see what happens.”

MATTIA CASADEI

Are you planning to pin it Casadei-style and see if anyone can catch you?

“Yeah, maybe, I don’t know. I’m very happy to be here in Misano – it’s my home race and I like the track a lot – and I don’t have to think about the championship because I only have to do the best result possible, and this is my goal. I want to enjoy this weekend a lot and not think about anything too much.”

You have escaped in a few races this season. Is that something you plan or you decide if you get a good start?

“No, I start, and I think only to go at the maximum. If I keep the gap, it’s okay, it’s better. I prefer to have the gap and not fight.”

