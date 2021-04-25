The sheer thrill and joy of watching a MotoGP race raises the adrenaline level which further elevates a man’s desire to become a MotoGP rider. Everyone will agree that one’s chances of becoming an actual MotoGP rider are rather slim, however, you can get the closest virtual experience by playing the latest MotoGP 2021 game on your favorite gaming console. The game provides the best immersive experience you can get in the comfort of your home and everything has been created to mimic the real-life MotoGP experience, even the pit stops are a 100% replica of real-life MotoGP.

The resemblance does not end at pit stops or the maps, even the motorcycle’s riding dynamics can be customized according to your taste or as per the lap’s requirements. The suspension system, fuel consumption, tyre wear, and surprisingly even the brake temperature is also adjustable. Such a huge number of customizations make a huge difference at the end of the day as each of them makes a little contribution to the winning formula. The modifications are just not limited to the bike, in fact, you can customize the rider’s gear including the helmet using the 5 in-built graphic editors available.

The level of intensity can be toned down a bit by switching to Moto 2 or Moto 3, though, they have the same level of attention to detail as the MotoGP. All the rules that are exercised in real-life Moto races are also applied in the virtual world without any changes. Another little detail that might not sound as significant is that every two-wheeler needs to be retrieved by its rider in case of an accident which also adds a touch of originality to the gameplay.

All of the above-mentioned features will be futile without a smooth and interactive experience. Therefore, the game supports a resolution of up to 4K with 60fps that makes it one of the most immersive games in the market. A high bandwidth connection with low latency makes the loading process faster and enables more players to challenge you on the track. The advanced A.I integrated into the game acts like another player in case of an offline race and thus provides the most natural experience you can ever get.

Whilst a huge fan of bike racing when it comes to gaming yes, personally I’ve always been fps fan with the like of Halo, COD and Gears of War etc I could never get on with racing games of any type be bikes or cars.

For me personally it gets a bit boring when you keep crashing or running wide and finishing last (this is with any racing game I play). That said with added next gen graphics etc this is a must for any bike racing fan who is also a good gamer.