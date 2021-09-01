An initiative to combat waste and benefit the local area around Silverstone sees surplus food donated to the community.

The Monster Energy British Grand Prix weekend saw over 142,000 people head to Silverstone Circuit to see the world’s fastest motorcycle racing Championship in action, and as with any significant sporting event, the logistics – from setup and trucks to fans and catering – requires a machine as well-oiled as a MotoGP™ bike.

The positive economic impact for an area hosting an FIM MotoGP™ World Championship event is significant, but the British GP also enabled the paddock and event to give back to the local community directly thanks to a food surplus initiative organised in conjunction with Towcester Community Larder.

The initiative was a huge success, keeping nearly a tonne of food and drink from going to waste thanks to contributions from different partners and teams at the event.

The MotoGP VIP Village™ contributed 205kg, and Silverstone’s Pit Stop Café, at the entrance to the paddock, added another 50kg of surplus sandwiches.

A further 332kg of drink and 464kg of food was donated by Severino Catering and MotoGP™ teams. Severino supply catering services to Dorna Sports staff, as well as a host of teams across the MotoGP™, Moto2™ and Moto3™ classes, the Clinica Mobile, media partners and MotoGP™ broadcasters on site. Red Bull, Ducati and Yamaha hospitality suppliers were also key contributors.

The tonne of surplus was supplied to the local community via Towcester Community Larder, with the food already distributed and making a difference to hundreds of people in the local area.

MotoGP™ would like to thank everyone involved for their collaboration, and for the opportunity to make a further positive impact on the community and reduce waste!

For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

