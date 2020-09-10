Two individuals set to attend the Gran Premio Lenovo di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini have tested positive for Covid-19.

As already confirmed by his team, one of the individuals is Moto2™ rider Jorge Martin (Red Bull KTM Ajo). There has also been one positive result returned for a mechanic from a different team.

Both are asymptomatic and are now safely in isolation. They have not entered the paddock for the event and will not be able to attend the San Marino Grand Prix.

We wish them a speedy recovery, and hope to see them back in the MotoGP™ paddock soon.

MotoGP™ has undertaken more than 14,000 tests for Covid-19 since before the Spanish Grand Prix and has safely detected and isolated each positive case diagnosed.