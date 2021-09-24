There remain four distinct contenders for the 2021 MotoGP™ eSport crown after an action-packed third round of the Global Series.

The MotoGP™ eSport Championship continues to thrill and surprise in equal measure, with two dramatic races in the third round of this year’s Global Series leaving the four-way title fight finely poised.

Two heavyweights of the series – reigning champion Adriaan_26 and the 2017 and 2018 victor Trast73 – are separated by just seven points with six races played. What’s more, new star PieroRicciuti55_ and 2019 champ AndrewZh are still in touch, with all four covered by just 20 points.

MotoGP™’s Jack Appleyard and Jack Gorst combined their presentation duties with studio commentary on the action, with the current COVID-19 pandemic still restricting the eleven finalists to their homes, where they competed against one another while communicating via a communal video call.

But the action was still as intense as always. The first race was held at the stunning Phillip Island Circuit in Australia, before the colourful Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on Italy’s east coast hosted Race 2.

Jack Appleyard (L) and Jack Gorst were on presenting and commentating duty

The first race was just two turns old when the championship was blown wide open. While attempting to take the lead, Trast73 crashed out, with Williams_Cristian falling when taking avoiding action. The pair would finish no higher than seventh and eighth respectively. Meanwhile at the front, an incredible battle between Adriaan_26 and AndrewZh developed, with the lead changing hands several times. In the end, the Spaniard just hung on to win –by the incredibly close margin of only 0.001s!

Trast73 started Race 2 knowing a good result was crucial, and he duly posted a performance of perfection, withstanding heavy pressure from Adriaan_26 throughout to take a much-needed win by 0.6s. Williams_Cristian also atoned for his earlier error, scoring a fine third.

The championship is still incredibly close, especially when double points are on offer for the final round! The results see Adriaan_26 at the head of the table with 112 points, 7 ahead of Trast73, but there’s little in it. AndrewZh is third, 17 points back with Piero Ricciuti55_ fourth, just 20 points off the championship summit!

