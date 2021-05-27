Fans can continue to enjoy content from the world’s fastest motorcycle racing Championship as a new agreement is signed.

Dorna Sports and MotoGP™ will continue in partnership with Facebook in 2021, with a new one-year deal extending an exclusive collaboration that began last season. Original MotoGP™ content therefore continues to be available on Facebook Watch, available worldwide, giving fans of the sport another way to enjoy top quality MotoGP™ content.

The videos on Facebook Watch, between three and seven minutes in length, are produced by MotoGP™ with riders and teams from across all three classes. From special interviews to behind-the-scenes content, compilations, highlights and incredible archive footage from three decades of competition, fans can continue to enjoy hundreds of videos on Facebook Watch thanks to this contract extension.

Facebook is a key platform for MotoGP™’s global fanbase, with nearly 14 million fans already following the sport on the site. It was also the sport’s strongest social media platform in terms of videos generated and minutes watched in 2020. With this contract extension, MotoGP™ continues creating a breadth of high-quality content in order to continue growing its fan base both on the platform and around the world, targeting new audiences as well as giving existing fans even more access to the sport they love.

Jerry Newman, Director of Sports Partnerships – EMEA at Facebook: “Fans on Facebook are seeking out MotoGP content and connecting with one another to extend their love of the sport beyond the track. In continuing this partnership, we’re looking forward to seeing even more exclusive interviews, highlights and behind-the-scenes clips being made available to this community, as we deepen the social interaction between riders, teams and fans in innovative new ways.”

Manel Arroyo, Chief Commercial Officer at Dorna Sports: “We are very happy to continue this important partnership with Facebook, which was a global first in motorsport when it began last year. MotoGP is committed to connecting to and engaging with our fans and giving them new ways to enjoy and interact with our content, making Facebook a perfect partner for our sport. It’s also a fantastic way to connect with new audiences, showing them the best of MotoGP with exclusive, showstopping content.”

Riders and teams are also able to crosspost – increasing reach throughout the paddock and fanbase – and some clips are also available on Instagram, ensuring the biggest audience for this innovative new wealth of digital content as MotoGP™ continues in its position as a world leader in motorsport social media.

