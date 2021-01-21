Train yourself to take on the world on your own bike with world-leading bike simulator Moto Trainer.

Dorna Sports is delighted to announce a partnership with Moto Trainer to launch a training revolution for riders across the globe. Bringing the thrill of Grand Prix racing to fans the world over, Moto Trainer is a motorbike simulator that allows riders to train on their own bikes.

Moto Trainer’s incredible software can virtually transport riders to the world’s greatest tracks, allowing riders to train on each and every MotoGP™ circuit across the globe. Suitable for sports bikes of all shapes and sizes, Moto Trainer can either be linked to the official MotoGP™ videogame, produced by long-standing MotoGP™ partner and videogame developer Milestone, or riders can follow an OnBoard lap of the track on which they wish to train.

Linking the simulator to MotoGP™ videogame allows riders to become part of the action like never before, with real-world movement perfectly synchronised to the digital rendering of their riding on-screen. On-board laps, meanwhile, provide the perfect blueprint for riders to follow – allowing even the most veteran riders to train in seamless synchronicity with their on-screen counterpart.

Andrea Lombardi, CEO of MotoTrainer: “The software behind Moto Trainer, developed by our engineers, is capable of playing any onboard video, and allows riders to save their efforts on a telemetry master track. This means that you can load any circuit and motorbike you want, with riders replicating the video to the reference telemetry. The software then analyses the rider’s performance by monitoring the accelerator, front and rear brakes, gearbox and trajectories. It’s a platform that allows bikers to train on every circuit in the world at an affordable price.”

Pau Serrancanta, Managing Director at Dorna Sports: “I’m delighted to be able to announce this agreement, adding yet another way in which fans are able to connect with and enjoy their favourite sport. In addition, the fact that it can also be used alongside the MotoGP™ videogame proves another bolster to Dorna’s eSports project, which continues to go from strength to strength.”

About Moto Trainer

Moto Trainer is a leading edge riding simulators company, founded in 2018 with headquarters in Milan, Italy. Moto Trainer is the only simulator worldwide that can be used with all bikes, leaning up to 50° and give the real thrill of riding. Moto Trainer’s R&D engineers are continuing developing new technology solutions concerning hardware and software to offer best riding simulation at any level, racing or road riding. The goal of Moto Trainer®️ is to allow everyone to use their bike on all the circuits around the world and at an affordable price.

Moto Trainer has distributors in USA, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Find out more about Moto Trainer at www.mototrainer.it

