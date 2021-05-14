The classic German track will remain on the MotoGP™ calendar until at least 2026.

Dorna Sports and the ADAC are delighted to announce that the Sachsenring will remain the home of the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland. The ADAC and MotoGP™ rights holder Dorna will continue their successful partnership until at least 2026, establishing a long-term basis for the continued existence of one of the largest individual sporting events in Germany.

The motorcycle spectacle at the iconic circuit near Hohenstein-Ernstthal has been one of the highlights of the sporting year in Germany since 1998. Each year, roughly 200,000 fans flock to the Sachsenring to watch the world’s best motorcycle riders.

Hermann Tomczyk, ADAC Sport President: “I am delighted that the ADAC, together with Dorna Sports and the support of the Free State of Saxony, will continue to stage the Motorcycle Grand Prix of Germany at the Sachsenring for the next five years. In these difficult times, it was important for us to lay the foundations for this in good time, and to give the Sachsenring – a Mecca for motorcycles – a long-term prospect. MotoGP at the Sachsenring has been a highlight of the season for motorcycle fans for a long time and is an established major event on the sporting calendar in Germany.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports: “We are very proud to announce the Sachsenring will remain part of the MotoGP calendar for a further five years. The German Grand Prix is a huge event for motorsport in the area, region and country, and Germany has a long and rich history within motorcycle racing. It’s a vital stop on our calendar and we’re delighted to secure the future of the event, returning to the unique Sachsenring until at least 2026.”

The 2021 German GP will take place behind closed doors due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, before the Sachsenring hopes to welcome fans back in future – a future now confirmed until at least 2026.

