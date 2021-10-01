On Thursday at the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, the MotoGP™ paddock came together to pay tribute to and remember WorldSSP300 rider Dean Berta Viñales, who sadly passed away during the Jerez Round of WorldSBK.

Below the podium at the Circuit of the Americas, members of the paddock including Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta, IRTA President Herve Poncharal and riders from across each class of Grand Prix racing gathered together to observe a minute of silence in honour of Berta Viñales, who will forever be remembered.

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here