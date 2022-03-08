Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

20 riders are set to ride through the Indonesian capital before the paddock heads to Lombok

It’s 25 years since the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship raced in Indonesia, and the time has almost come for the engines to fire up for the inaugural Grand Prix event at the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit: the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia. Indonesian Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir recently confirmed that race day tickets for the Grand Prix have already sold out – with a limited number of extras now made available to cater to the high demand – and the stage is set for a truly spectacular Indonesian GP.

Before the paddock heads for Lombok, however, the festivities will begin in the capital city of Jakarta on Wednesday the 16th of March. An incredible 20-strong line-up of riders will take part in a unique parade, starting and ending at the Merdeka Palace. President Jokowi will welcome the riders at the Palace, including some of the sport’s biggest stars, as well as some local heroes. The President will then join the parade and ride with them.

The parade will feature a host of Champions and Grand Prix winners:

Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team)

Pol Espargaró (Repsol Honda Team)

Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar)

Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar)

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team)

Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team)

Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP™)

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP™)

Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing)

Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing)

Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol)

Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu)

Andrea Dovizioso (WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP™ Team)

Darryn Binder (WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP™ Team)

Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team)

Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team)

Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team)

Gabriel Rodrigo (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team)

Mario Aji (Honda Team Asia)

Veda Ega Pratama (Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup)

Stay tuned for more as MotoGP™ prepares to head east to Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit, with the parade in Jakarta sure to get the paddock in gear for a stunning weekend of racing in one of the sport’s most passionate markets.

