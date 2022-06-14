Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The new MotoGP™ store launches today as a brand new partnership begins.

Dorna Sports is proud to announce a long-term strategic partnership with Fanatics, a leading provider of licensed sports merchandise and global digital sports platform, to significantly enhance the shopping experience for MotoGP™ fans.

The deal will see MotoGP™ enjoy Fanatics’ innovative vertical commerce model, with Fanatics acquiring exclusive global e-commerce rights and obtaining the licence to create MotoGP™ apparel, increasing the range of merchandise available to fans, wherever they may be in the world.

MotoGP™ is the world’s first motorsport World Championship, having begun in 1949. Now racing in five continents over 20 races a season, the sport welcomes millions of fans through the gates each year at the track and reaches nearly half a billion homes across more than 200 countries – enjoying a truly global fanbase.

The newly revamped online MotoGP™ store, store.motogp.com, which launches today, ensures those fans have access to a new, technology-laced e-commerce platform powered by Fanatics’ industry-leading Cloud Commerce Platform. The global nature of the MotoGP™ fanbase will see Fanatics launch the site in six different languages, English, Spanish, Italian, French, German and Japanese. The transformed site will provide MotoGP™ fans with a best-in-class shopping experience, whether shopping online or via mobile, featuring hi-resolution product displays, frictionless checkout, and the quickest access to new product offerings.

Fanatics, which has offices and distribution centers in thirteen countries, partners with more than 900 of the most recognised and successful sporting organisations in the world, including the NFL, NBA, Manchester United, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, England Rugby and Formula One.

Matthew Primack, Senior Vice-President of International Business Development at Fanatics: “We are proud to partner with MotoGP to help serve its passionate global fanbase. We’ll work closely with the great MotoGP team to create a comprehensive offering that will provide fans with the widest assortment of on-trend, quality merchandise. With our experience, global capabilities and passion to serve fans with the merchandise they want, when they want it, MotoGP fans will enjoy an assortment of quality products, wherever they are shopping in the world.”

Marc Saurina, Senior Director of Global Commercial Partnerships at Dorna Sports: “We’re delighted to partner with Fanatics to revolutionise the shopping experience for our fans around the world. The new store looks incredible and we look forward to working together on creating an even wider range of MotoGP merchandise, with something for every fan. With our sport enjoying such a global audience, Fanatics is the perfect partner for MotoGP thanks to their global presence and vast experience.”

