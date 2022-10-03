Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Four races are still to come in the current MotoGP 2022. The top three riders in the MotoGP standings are close together, so close that one race can change everything again. Danilo Petrucci returns to the grid at the Thai Grand Prix. He rides as a substitute for the injured Joan Mir. The Honda team also has a different team on the grid than usual. Takaaki Nakagami is also injured, for him rides Honda test rider Tetsuta Nagashima.

At the Japanese Grand Prix in Motegi, Jack Miller took his fourth MotoGP victory. He showed a dominant performance and took the first victory of the season. Things didn’t go so well for his teammate Francesco Bagnaia. When he tried to overtake his rival for the title, Fabio Quartararo, he crashed. His rival and he struggled to still make the top 10. Joining Miller on the podium were Brad Binder and Jorge Martin.

Quartararo only finished eighth, but still extended his world championship lead to 18 points. It was a race full of surprises. In a race like this, where the outcome is so surprising, it's difficult to place the right bet and if you bet on an outsider, you have a good chance of winning. What surprises does the home stretch of the season have in store? Will the favorite win the next races? Will the weather do capers again in Malaysia and produce a surprising result? These are all questions that move motorsport fans. But there can be no real answer to them until the races are over.

The Thai Grand Prix is coming up

Marquez will be fully fit again for the Thai Grand Prix. He will be a challenger to both Bagnaia and Quartararo. Bagnaia is considered the favorite for the Thai Grand Prix. That raises the question of whether his chances of taking the title at the end of the season have also increased. Quartararo has not shown his full performance in recent races. If he still wants to win the championship, he must perform better overall and not lose to Bagnaia.

In Thailand it is expected to be another chaotic rain weekend with possibly drastic effects on the fight for the world championship title. Already in Japan the conditions were very difficult. Heavy rainfall even caused qualifying to be interrupted. For Thailand, the riders are now facing the next weather chaos. For the race track in Buriram, the Chang International Circuit, the meteorologists predict rain for the weekend. Since none of the world championship contenders have covered themselves with glory in Japan in the rain, this could continue in Thailand. Francesco Bagnaia, for example, rode his worst qualifying session of the season, starting from 12th place, and he himself called his performance on the wet track “unacceptable.” The Italian still has his sights set on a number of things before the race in Thailand. He doesn’t want to risk a debacle like the one in Japan. How the weather will affect the race result remains to be seen.

Some riders are hoping for dry racing conditions in Thailand, such as Aleix Espargaro, who is third in the world championship. He is hoping for dry weather because it gives him a better chance of a good result. If the rain comes anyway, he wants to reflect on the race in Japan, where he and his team were surprisingly fast despite the rain. In the rain there are a lot of great opportunities and really incredible things can happen.

Enea Bastianini is 49 points behind Quartararo. For him, the threat of rain is a great chance to maybe score points as an outsider. For him it is the first race in Thailand. But because of an extra practice session, the riders will then know the track a little better at the race and it might not be such a tough race. For Bastianini, nothing changes in the approach to the race despite the forecast rain. He rides virtually out of competition and without pressure and tries to achieve the best possible result.

The Malaysian Grand Prix at the Sepang international Circuit

The Malaysian Grand Prix will see the drivers meet at the Sepang International Circuit on Oct. 23. The large, modern facility has set new standards and attracts countless visitors every year who turn Sepang into a madhouse.

The weather conditions in Malaysia are legendary and demand everything from the drivers. From scorching heat to 40 °C, torrential downpours occur time and again. This makes for extremely high humidity, almost like in a sauna. In the European winter, Sepang is a popular test track and also always good for a surprise. Here, too, the race result is difficult to predict. In the end, the weather can decide the race.

What are the chances of Bagnaia winning the championship?

The end of the season will once again take place in Valencia. Last year, it was only a question of who would be runner-up because world champion Fabio Quartararo had already built up a decent lead ahead of time. This year, the leaders are very close together. Bagnaia has only 18 points less than Quartararo. One race could already decisively change the positions in the standings. In recent races, Bagnaia has always been on the podium, while his rival sometimes failed to reach the finish at all or was at least too slow for a top spot.

Quartararo is positive going into the final races. In Thailand, the finished second in the last race of 2019. This year he wants to give 100 percent there again and ride to a podium finish.

