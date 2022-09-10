Motogp To Observe Minute Of Silence In Memory Of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth Ii

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The FIM MotoGP™ World Championship will observe a minute of silence in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during the Gran Premio Animoca Brands de Aragon.

The minute of silence will see the MotoGP™ paddock gather to pay their respects and convey their condolences to the Royal Family, the people of the United Kingdom, and all those across the Commonwealth.

