Biker T-shirtsClick here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Motogp To Observe Minute Of Silence In Memory Of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth Ii
Photo copyright unknown

The FIM MotoGP™ World Championship will observe a minute of silence in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during the Gran Premio Animoca Brands de Aragon.

The minute of silence will see the MotoGP™ paddock gather to pay their respects and convey their condolences to the Royal Family, the people of the United Kingdom, and all those across the Commonwealth.

Biker T-shirtsClick here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Arai Quantic

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Xena SecurityClick here for more info on Xena Security

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR