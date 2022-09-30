Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The FIM MotoGP™ World Championship is coming to India! The country will make its debut on the MotoGP™ calendar in 2023 as MotoGP™ gets ready to take on Buddh International Circuit.

India is a true economic and cultural powerhouse, with a population of over 1.4 billion people and more than 200 million motorcycles on its roads. Two-wheeled transportation counts for nearly 75% of the total number of vehicles used daily, making India one of the biggest motorcycle markets in the world and a key focus for the manufacturers in the MotoGP™ paddock.

Racing at Buddh International Circuit, located in Uttar Pradesh to the south of New Delhi, will bring the sport into the heart of this key market and make the sport more accessible than ever to our fanbase across the region. As MotoGP™ continues to expand, the Indian Grand Prix marks an important milestone in the sport’s mission to open the doors of motorcycle racing to all – writing a new chapter in the story of the world’s first motorsport Championship and welcoming new audiences and fans from every corner of the world.

Mr. Anurag Thakur, Union Sports Minister, Government of India: “It’s a historical day for sporting industry and tribute to 75th year of India’s celebration.”

Mr. Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh: “It’s a matter of great pride for Uttar Pradesh to host such a global event. Our government will provide full support to MotoGP Bharat.”

Mr. Nand Gopal “Nandi”, Cabinet Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh: “This event will provide a major impetus to the economy by generating an influx of foreign investment in the state.”

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta: “We’re very proud to announce that Buddh International Circuit will be on the 2023 calendar. We have a lot of fans in India and we’re excited to be able to bring the sport to them. India is also a key market for the motorcycle industry and therefore, by extension, for MotoGP as the pinnacle of the two-wheeled world. We very much look forward to racing at Buddh International Circuit and can’t wait to welcome the fans through the gates to see this incredible sport in person.”

