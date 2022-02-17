Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The first of two premieres paves the way for the new Prime Video documentary, coming on the 14th of March.

It’s official! The new docuseries about the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship, MotoGP™ Unlimited, will launch exclusively on Prime Video in France, Italy, Spain, and more than 170 countries and territories worldwide – including the UK and U.S. – on the 14th of March. Produced by THE MEDIAPRO STUDIO in collaboration with Dorna Sports, the series comprises eight 50-minute episodes and follows a number of premier class stars, including riders and team managers.

On Wednesday, the first of two premieres took place as the Cine Capitol in Madrid played host for an exclusive screening of two episodes. MotoGP™ riders Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar), Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team), Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) and Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) were in attendance for the occasion, joined at the event by Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.

After some interview opportunities for the media present – and the prerequisite walk down the red carpet for the stars of the series, both on camera and off – the attendees settled in to watch two episodes of the ground-breaking new series.

MotoGP™ Unlimited is true to its name, allowing fans to see behind the scenes like never before, including exclusive footage of the riders’ day-to-day lives. For the first time, viewers will get an intimate, unique, and exclusive look at the challenges faced by riders and teams during the season, both on and off the track, and understand what it takes to form part of one of the most prestigious competitions in motorsport.

The docuseries follows in the footsteps of other Prime Video sports content productions also produced by THE MEDIAPRO STUDIO, such as Fernando; following double Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso, Six Dreams, and the acclaimed series All or Nothing. The executive producers are Laura Fernández Espeso, Javier Méndez, and Bernat Elías, and the directors are Arnau Monràs and Jaume García.

Thursday will see the Elysées Biarritz in Paris host the second premiere, with more familiar faces from the MotoGP™ grid set to attend the event and enjoy two more episodes of the MotoGP™ Unlimited – including reigning Champion Fabio Quartararo.

For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security