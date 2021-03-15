A three-year contract begins an exciting new partnership, giving fans in New Zealand live, top quality coverage of MotoGP™

Dorna Sports is delighted to announce Spark Sport as the new and exclusive broadcast partner of MotoGP™ in New Zealand. A new three-year agreement will give fans in New Zealand unrivalled coverage of the sport, streaming every race of the FIM MotoGP™, Moto2™ and Moto3™ World Championships live from 2021 to at least 2023.

Spark Sport has fast become the go-to destination for motorsport fans in New Zealand, with MotoGP™ proving a top tier addition to the service’s impressive portfolio of sports and events. This three-year agreement includes live broadcasting of each and every Grand Prix – including the Moto2™ and Moto3™ classes – as well as on-demand action including full race replays, a magazine show and race highlights, making sure Kiwi fans don’t miss a minute of the world’s fastest motorcycle racing Championship.

Jeff Latch, Head of Spark Sport: “MotoGP and Formula 1 are the world’s premier motorsport competitions so Spark Sport will be providing New Zealand motorsport fans with the very best international motorsport content available.

“We’re very excited about our new partnership with MotoGP. Our ambition is to stream the world’s best sporting competitions and MotoGP definitely fits into that category, so we are incredibly proud to be in a position to bring NZ viewers live coverage of the championship.”

Manel Arroyo, Managing Director of Dorna Sports: “We’re very proud to announce Spark Sport as our new broadcaster for MotoGP in New Zealand and begin an exciting new partnership. Their track record gives us great confidence that our coverage in the territory will be better than ever, giving our fans the best experience possible and helping to grow our audience.

“MotoGP fans have a lot to look forward to in 2021, with a new Champion in Joan Mir trying to defend his crown in one of the most competitive eras the sport has ever seen, and fans are also hoping to see the return of eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez from injury – adding another new element of anticipation to the incredible, unpredictable racing we’ve been enjoying in the last few years. The stage is set for it to be another season of stunning action, and I’m very happy that fans in New Zealand will be able to enjoy such quality racing on Spark Sport.”