Motogp™21: The Official Motogp™ Videogame Returns

New features, gameplay improvements and a smarter AI than ever await fans as the new videogame launches this April.

Milestone and Dorna Sports are proud to announce MotoGP™21, the new chapter of the official MotoGP™ videogame. Featuring the 2021 Official Season and enriched by the power of next generation consoles, MotoGP™21 is set to launch on the 22nd of April on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, Steam and Epic Games Store.

MotoGP™21 is bigger and better than ever, with a host of new features including a brand-new progressive and strategic Managerial Career mode, the smartest and most advanced Neural AI yet, and gameplay improvements to give players an even more immersive and exciting experience.

The new edition of Managerial Career makes some new features available both on and off track. Building the best team possible and customising the bike are keys to success. The Personal Manager leads the staff, helping riders look for new contracts, and the Chief Engineer works towards increased Research Points, earned weekly or during Free Practice sessions. The Data Analyst, meanwhile, is in charge of finding the perfect balance for each development area to progress, creating the deepest and most complete career experience ever. And what about starting from the bottom with a Junior Team?

Hiring the right people is always fundamental to success, starting from the Team Manager, who looks for new sponsorship and riders, all the way up to the Technical Director who manages the R&D department for junior bikes. And don’t forget to hire a rider; a talented young star to lead the team to the top of the ladder.

The bike is a key protagonist, however, and in MotoGP™21 customisation moves another step closer to reality. Assign your staff members to any of the bike development branches and invest your R&D Points to improve Engine Power, Aerodynamics, Frame and the most important Electronic features, such as Traction Control, Braking, Anti Wheelie and Power Mapping. And of course, even the look of the bike is important, so MotoGP™21 once again features an editor divided into five main categories: Helmet, Livery, Suit, Stickers and Racing Number.

The gameplay also has some iconic new features in 2021, creating an electrifying, strategic and adrenaline-fuelled racing simulation. These include:

• Bike Retrieval Sequence: Once you fall, you’ll no longer automatically respawn on track. You’ll have to get up and get back on your bike, as fast as you can. Pay attention to how you take the corners!

• Brake Temperature: Riding is not only a matter of speed, but also of strategy. Monitoring the temperature of your brakes is the key to always having the situation under control. If they are too hot or too cold they risk losing their effectiveness.

• Long Lap Penalty: Finally, the feature is coming to the MotoGP™ videogame franchise, meaning that penalties can now be more specific.

• Bike Suspension System Revisions: The level of realism is increasing again. This feature is dedicated to all the bike simulation lovers!

There’s more. ANNA, the revolutionary AI based on machine learning, is back with additional improvements in order to race against faster, smarter and more accurate opponents than ever, making the offline experience equal to a real race.

MotoGP™21 is also ready to deliver some unmissable additions thanks to next generation consoles. Players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will enjoy Dynamic Resolution up to 4K, along with 60FPS. The overall quality is significantly improved and the enhanced lighting creates a world that transmits all the sensation of a real race. Loading times are faster and for those who can’t live without the thrill of competition, online races are now up to 22 riders. Finally, like a wheelie at the finish line, PlayStation Players will enjoy the amazing feature of PS5 DualSense™, including Haptic Feedback and Adaptive triggers.

And this is just the beginning! MotoGP™21 will only get bigger and better over the months thanks to some new content that will be introduced through patches. Day one is only the start of the race!

MotoGP™21 will be released on April 22nd, 2021 on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, Steam and Epic Games Store.

For more info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page superbike-news.co.uk/motogp-latest-news/

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here