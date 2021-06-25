A motorcycle exhaust manufacturer has secured support from a programme helping businesses boost productivity and growth using digital tools

Fuel Exhausts, based in Kendal, is adopting additive manufacturing technology, including a 3D scanner, 3D printer and CAD software, to speed up the design and prototyping of new bike parts for its customers and new markets.

It is the latest business to sign up for support from the Made Smarter Adoption programme in the North West.

Damian and Louise Turner, Owners, said: “Over the last 20 years we have earned our position as a trusted exhaust brand.

“After operating in a traditional way, making everything from scratch and using very manual processes, we can see the opportunities new technology can create.”

Since 2019 Made Smarter has supported 161 businesses with £3.9M matched funding for 201 projects, leveraging £10.5M of private sector investment.

Some manufacturers are developing projects using emerging technologies which enable them to integrate systems, capture and analyse data, and even create simulations of their plants and processes. Others are using 3D-printing, automation, and robotics to solve business challenges and meet increased demand.

This transformative technology adoption is forecast to create 990 new jobs, upskill 1,845 existing roles, and deliver an additional £162.4M in gross value added (GVA) for the North West economy.

Donna Edwards, Programme Director for the Made Smarter Adoption programme in the North West, said: “Surpassing the milestone of 200 funded technology projects is a significant achievement for the Made Smarter adoption programme in the North West – and there is much more to come.

“Industry 4.0 is the future of manufacturing. Through it, the entire sector can reap endless rewards that will ultimately lead to considerable – and sustainable – growth. But upgrading to new technologies can seem like a complex and daunting task, and SMEs can miss out on significant improvements to their operations.

“Over the last two and half years we have developed a programme of wide-ranging support which cuts through the jargon to provide honest, impartial advice to help businesses identify the most effective digital tools, innovation and skills needed to make an everyday difference to their operations.

“I am delighted that so many manufacturing and engineering businesses of all sizes, from across all sectors, have realised the benefits of digital technology and would encourage other SMEs in the region to start their own conversation with us.”

Since 2019 Made Smarter has engaged with 1,266 businesses in the region to help them introduce digital tools and technologies to help boost productivity and growth and navigate the impact of Covid-19.

618 manufacturers have received intensive support including expert, impartial technology advice, digital transformation workshops to help manufacturers take their first steps to transform their business, a leadership programme, and funded digital technology internships.

Over 80% of SMEs working with Made Smarter to adopt cutting-edge technologies have seen a boost in productivity, and more than 25% reduced their carbon emissions. Businesses will also benefit from increased revenue, profits and exports, and lower energy bills.

For more information, visit www.madesmarter.uk

