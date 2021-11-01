The countdown is well and truly on, with the doors of Motorcycle Live, in association with Bikesure Insurance open in just over four weeks – and we cannot wait to Welcome you Back to The NEC, from 4-12 December.

The UK’s biggest motorcycle show is offering unrivalled entertainment for bike fans of all ages, riding ability and interests. The all-inclusive show ticket allows access to four halls jam-packed with everything the world of motorcycling has to offer, including brand new 2022 models from world leading manufacturers; all the latest kit and riding accessories, nine opportunities to get on two wheels, biking celebrities, as well as the opportunity to test ride and experience the power of electric.

With so much to look forward to and not long to wait, we don’t want you to miss out on this year’s spectacular event. Please make sure you’re aware of the current COVID-19 requirements before you make your journey and travel arrangements to the NEC, Birmingham. Access will only be granted to visitors who show proof of double vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 result from a lateral flow test within 48 hours of arriving at Motorcycle Live.

We appreciate your continued support for making this year’s show safe and enjoyable for everyone, please click here for more information and keep an eye out for updates on the Motorcycle Live social channels and website.

Finlay McAllan (Managing Director, Motorcycle Live) said: “With just over four weeks until the doors of Motorcycle Live are open, we are excited to welcome you back, with the return of everything visitors know and love, plenty of opportunities to ride and new interactive features. We’re excited to allow visitors to feel the buzz of their passion for motorcycles and to be together again amongst the camaraderie of the motorcycle community.”

Motorcycle Live 2021 returns to The NEC, Birmingham on Saturday 4 December with doors opening at 09:00am. Discounted advanced tickets are now on-sale and available from motorcyclelive.co.uk.

