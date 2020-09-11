From 21st – 29th November 2020, bike fans can enjoy an array of unique content, see the latest bikes and enter exclusive competitions with Motorcycle Live Online.

With a raft of dedicated content and videos in the making, ‘show attendees’ can expect their fix of biking in November as they always have. We’re pleased to be supported by Bikesure Insurance, and of course the manufacturers and key brand holders within the motorcycle industry.

Want to get involved? Simply sign up to the Motorcycle Live newsletter – and that’s it! Be sure to follow Motorcycle Live on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube too, so you don’t miss a thing. And the best bit? Everything is free!

Managing Director of Motorcycle Live, Finlay McAllan said: “When we made the difficult decision to postpone Motorcycle Live this year, our thoughts instantly turned to how we could still offer our visitors a show experience. We’re looking forward to delivering, motorcycle and scooter launches, exclusive competitions, bargains and latest news to our fans over the course of the ‘show’!

“By presenting Motorcycle Live Online over the course of the ‘normal’ nine-day show period, we hope to give our fans, followers and regular visitors plenty of entertainment, and give something back for all the support we have been shown throughout the years.”

Motorcycle Live Online in association with Bikesure Insurance takes place between 21-29 November on www.motorcyclelive.co.uk & on Motorcycle Live social channels.

