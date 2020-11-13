With Motorcycle Live Online in association with Bikesure Insurance kicking off on Saturday 21 November, show organisers have been working closely with manufacturers, exhibitors and key brand holders in the motorcycle industry to put together a packed line-up of content and fun for a dreary November in lockdown.

Check-in on Saturday 21 November for the opening day where ‘visitors’ will be greeted by James Whitham, usually found on the Black Horse Stage during Motorcycle Live, who will chat through the plan for the week with ‘attendees’ so that they don’t have to miss a thing. The first weekend will celebrate the latest and greatest with the launch of the ‘New Metal’ gallery on the website, a resource where riders – and ‘soon-to-be riders’ – will be able to search by brand and filter by capacity.

If you’re a fan of sports bikes and naked machines, then you’ll enjoy Monday 23 November with live-streamed launches and special discounts available while stock lasts.

Tuesday 24 November is ‘Future Day’ where the show explores all things electric and will post interviews with key figures and ask questions sent in by Motorcycle Live fans.

Off-road and Adventure day is Wednesday 25 November and brings visitors top tips to try adventure riding for the first time, and discounts on riding courses. We’ve also bagged an interview with Long Way Up, Down and Round’s Charley Boorman which we’ll be posting for the first time on Wednesday.

Just got onto two-wheels or know someone who’s thinking about it? Thursday 26 November is New Rider Day – we’ll be posting the top picks of learner machines and handy hints for passing your test first time.

Custom, Retro and Classic Day takes over on Friday 27 November and we’ve got an exclusive video to share with you filmed at The Bike Shed with Royal Enfield.

Then onto the final weekend, which is focussed on racing! BSB Day takes place – as it usually does – on the final Saturday of the show. James Whitham chats to 2020 BSB Champion, Josh Brookes, Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne and Yamaha’s Tarran Mackenzie about the 2020 season.

While the Isle of Man TT was another event hampered by COVID-19, we’re powering ahead with TT Day, focussing on years gone by and speaking with key personalities including Peter Hickman, James Hillier and the Birchall brothers.

All the above along with exclusive discount codes from top brands and £1000’s-worth of prizes up for grabs from the comfort of your own home – all for FREE.

Managing Director of Motorcycle Live, Finlay McAllan said: “We’re really looking forward to bringing as much of the fun of Motorcycle Live that we can to people at home during the ‘normal’ show duration. Unfortunately this year, many things that we usually take for granted – like attending Motorcycle Live at the NEC – haven’t been possible, but we hope to bring some cheer to motorcycle fans during ‘Lockdown’.”

Motorcycle Live Online in association with Bikesure Insurance takes place between 21-29 November on www.motorcyclelive.co.uk and on the Motorcycle Live social channels.

