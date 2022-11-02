Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

After weeks of deliberation by racing stars and riding celebrities, Motorcycle Live’s search for the ‘Dream Garage’ is nearly complete. The teaser of lust-after models that visitors can see at Motorcycle Live, in association with Bikesure Insurance, on the dedicated Dream Garage stand has been revealed.

Each of the industry VIPs – including 2021 British Superbike Champion Tarran Mackenzie, Isle of Man TT Outright Lap Record Holder Peter Hickman, ‘All-way-rounder’ Charley Boorman and Guinness World Record holder Jenny Tinmouth – outlined their 10 choices in the lead up to the show. Some were bikes they had owned, lust after, or raced. The only rules were that their chosen garage must be made up of motorcycles from the last 60 years, and they had to be road-going bikes.

Visitors can expect to see the game-changing 1992 Honda Fireblade, the iconic 1978 Kawasaki Z1R and the exotic Honda RC30 nestled next to a 1998 Yamaha R1 and the Ducati 851. There won’t be many stands where you can see ‘family favourites’ such as the Yamaha ‘Fizzy’ FS1E next to Honda’s RCV213V-S, the ‘Moto GP bike for the road’…

Finlay McAllan, Managing Director of Motorcycle Live said: “We love to offer visitors to Motorcycle Live the chance to see machines from all disciplines and years. The Dream Garage pulls together some absolutely iconic motorcycles from a variety of manufacturers and from a mixture of years. If our judging panel is anything to go by, we’re sure that there will be at least one or two that most of our visitors would like in their garages at home!”

Tickets to the UK’s largest motorcycle show, Motorcycle Live, in association with Bikesure Insurance, are available now – with fantastic savings to be made by purchasing in advance.

Be sure to visit the ‘Dream Garage’ stand in Hall 2 Stand 2B10 at Motorcycle Live in November to see the full line-up.

Discounted advanced tickets are priced at £22* for adults, £1** for children aged 6-18 and under 5’s go free**. Motorcycle parking is free and car parking can be booked for a discounted price of £10 when purchased with tickets in advance.

For more information or to book your tickets, visit www.motorcyclelive.co.uk.

Motorcycle Live 2022 returns to The NEC, Birmingham on Saturday 19 November with doors opening at 10am. See you there!

* £2 admin fee is charged per order.**must be accompanied by a paying adult. Advanced tickets available until 5.00pm on 18th November 2022.

