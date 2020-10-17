Home
Superbike News
Home
Latest News
Racing
MotoGP
MotoGP
Moto2
Moto3
MotoE
Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup
Esport
World Superbikes
World Superbikes
World Supersport
World Supersport 300
Moto-America
MotoAmerica Support Series
British Superbike
British Talent Cup
Ducati TriOptions Cup
MXGP/MX2
Isle of Man TT and Other Roads
Endurance World Championship
CEV Repsol
Industry
Accessories
Communications
Action/Dash Cameras
Aftermarket
Apparel
Electric Motorcycles
Helmets
Manufacturers
Tyres
E-Bike
Batteries
Battery Chargers
Communications
Luggage
Reviews
Accessory Reviews
Apparel Reviews
BIke Reviews
Podcasts
Rock ‘n’ Road
Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix
Biker T-Shirts
Contact
Advertise
Triumph Motorcycles New 2020 Tiger 1200 Desert And Alpine Special Editions
Goodwood moves 2020 Festival of Speed and Revival events to 2021
Yamaha and RCS Sport Announce Mobility Initiative
Rank twelve of Europe’s best CB1000R custom builds on-line
Energica EVA EsseEsse9 / EVA EsseEsse9+
Latest Manufacturers News - Click here for more
Latest Manufacturers News - Click here for more
Energica-Dell’Orto: E-Power prototype projects begin engine bench testing
admin
-
October 15, 2020
Zero Motorcycles reveals 2021 line-up
admin
-
October 15, 2020
V4 Granturismo: the engine for the next generation of Ducati Multistrada
admin
-
October 15, 2020
myHusqvarna App – Enhanced Performance And Tuning Capability
admin
-
October 14, 2020
21YM Honda Forza 750
admin
-
October 14, 2020
Aprilia News - Click here for more
Aprilia
Aprilia RS 660 – A new era begins
admin
-
October 10, 2020
Aprilia
Aprilia Tuono V4 X
admin
-
September 1, 2020
Aprilia
Two months’ additional warranty from Piaggio Group
admin
-
June 10, 2020
Aprilia
Summer offers from Piaggio Group
admin
-
June 1, 2020
Aprilia
0% on Aprilia 125 range
admin
-
February 5, 2020
BMW Motorrad - Click here for more
BMW Motorrad
The new BMW R 1250 RT
admin
-
October 16, 2020
BMW Motorrad
BMW S 1000 RR World Superbike components 3D printed right at the circuit
admin
-
October 12, 2020
BMW Motorrad
BMW Motorrad presents the new BMW G 310 GS
admin
-
October 1, 2020
BMW Motorrad
The new BMW R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure.
admin
-
October 1, 2020
BMW Motorrad
The New BMW M 1000 RR
admin
-
September 23, 2020
Bullit - Click here for more
BIke Reviews
The Bullit V-Bob 250 Review
admin
-
September 1, 2020
Bullit Motorcycles
Bullit Motorcycles Cruise Into Summer With All New V-Bob 250
admin
-
June 19, 2020
Bullit Motorcycles
Bullit Heroes Turn To The Dark Side With All-new 2020 Colour Scheme
admin
-
May 26, 2020
Bullit Motorcycles
Retro Cool From Bullit Motorcycles As They Unveil Brand New Bluroc Range
admin
-
March 2, 2020
Bullit Motorcycles
Teenage Kicks As Bullit Motorcycles Launch All-new 4-stroke 50cc Scrambler
admin
-
February 20, 2020
Ducati - Click here for more
Ducati
V4 Granturismo: the engine for the next generation of Ducati Multistrada
admin
-
October 15, 2020
Ducati
“Dark Suit”: the perfect entry into the Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO family
admin
-
October 8, 2020
Ducati
Ducati announces the world’s first motorcycle equipped with front and rear radar technology
admin
-
October 6, 2020
BIke Reviews
Ducati SuperSport S Touring Review in the Pyrenees
admin
-
October 5, 2020
Ducati
Borgo Panigale Experience: the Ducati Museum reopens full-time
admin
-
October 3, 2020
Energica-Dell’Orto: E-Power prototype projects begin engine bench testing
admin
-
October 15, 2020
Energica to continue as MotoE™ motorcycle supplier until 2022
admin
-
October 8, 2020
Energica EGO / EGO+
admin
-
September 29, 2020
Energica EVA EsseEsse9 / EVA EsseEsse9+
admin
-
September 29, 2020
Energica Eva Ribelle
admin
-
September 28, 2020
GASGAS - Click here for more
GASGAS
Maxxis Tyre of Choice for 2021 GASGAS Motocross and Enduro Bikes
admin
-
September 30, 2020
GASGAS
GASGAS Motorcycles Launch 2021 Offroad Line-Up
admin
-
September 22, 2020
GASGAS
GASGAS Factory Racing Unveil New MXGP and MX2 Motocross Factory Bikes
admin
-
July 15, 2020
GASGAS
GASGAS Motorcycles Announce TXT GP 2020 Line-up
admin
-
July 1, 2020
GASGAS
GASGAS Motorcycles Welcome Adrian Guggemos As Official Brand Ambassador
admin
-
June 18, 2020
Harley-Davidson - Click here for more
Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson UK shares bikers’ insights into riding
admin
-
October 9, 2020
Electric Motorcycles
Harley-Davidson Pushes EV Technology To The Edges Of The Earth With The 2020 Livewire Motorcycle
admin
-
September 28, 2020
Electric Motorcycles
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Motorcycle Sets New World Records at EV Racing Exhibition
admin
-
September 12, 2020
Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson Re-Launches The Enthusiast Magazine
admin
-
September 11, 2020
Dealer News
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Tour is Go
admin
-
September 8, 2020
Honda - Click here for more
Honda
21YM Honda Forza 750
admin
-
October 14, 2020
Honda
21YM Honda Forza 350
admin
-
October 14, 2020
Honda
21YM Honda Forza 125
admin
-
October 14, 2020
Honda
Honda’s premium Forza scooter family expands for 2021 with the arrival of Forza 750 and Forza 350
admin
-
October 14, 2020
BIke Reviews
Honda Rebel Review
admin
-
October 10, 2020
Husqvarna Motorcycles - Click here for more
Husqvarna Motorcycles
myHusqvarna App – Enhanced Performance And Tuning Capability
admin
-
October 14, 2020
Aftermarket
The UK’s Top Motocross riders test K-tech Suspension
admin
-
October 8, 2020
Husqvarna Motorcycles
Husqvarna Motorcycles Launches Competition Focused 2021 FS 450
admin
-
September 23, 2020
Husqvarna Motorcycles
Husqvarna Motorcycles LED Headlight
admin
-
July 20, 2020
Husqvarna Motorcycles
Up to £1,000 Savings On 2020 Husqvarna Motorcycles Offroad Range
admin
-
June 1, 2020
Indian Motorcycles - Click here for more
Indian Motorcycles
Indian Motorcycle’s 2021 Lineup Delivers Next-Level Technology and Robust Suite of New Accessories
admin
-
September 15, 2020
Indian Motorcycles
Indian Motorcycle ‘Switch Gears’ deals make FTR1200 more attainable
admin
-
September 2, 2020
Indian Motorcycles
Last Chance to Ride, Post, Win with Indian Motorcycle
admin
-
September 2, 2020
Indian Motorcycles
Indian Motorcycle Announces Integration Of Apple CarPlay
admin
-
July 29, 2020
Indian Motorcycles
Indian Motorcycle Test Ride Competition Announced – Ride, Post, Win
admin
-
July 13, 2020
Kawasaki - Click here for more
Kawasaki
Adventure calls as Kawasaki unveil all‑new 2021 Versys 1000 S and updated Versys 1000 SE
admin
-
October 12, 2020
Industry News
Kawasaki unveils autumn 2020 finance packages
admin
-
October 5, 2020
Industry News
Kawasaki unveils a trio of 2021 twins
admin
-
October 5, 2020
Industry News
Kawasaki wins the 2020 WorldSSP300 Manufacturers’ Championship in Magny-Cours
admin
-
October 3, 2020
Industry News
Kawasaki Dealer Demo Days 2020
admin
-
July 4, 2020
KTM Motorcycles - Click here for more
Industry News
The MYKTM App and Kit Offer Factory Bike Set-Up at The Touch of a Button
admin
-
October 13, 2020
Industry News
KTM Unveils 2021 KTM 250 SX-F Troy Lee Designs Motocross Machine
admin
-
October 12, 2020
Aftermarket
The UK’s Top Motocross riders test K-tech Suspension
admin
-
October 8, 2020
Industry News
390 Adventure, 890 Duke R and 1290 Super Duke R Join KTM Finance Offers
admin
-
October 7, 2020
Industry News
The 2021 KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY & KTM 890 ADVENTURE R Open New Horizons
admin
-
October 6, 2020
Moto Guzzi - Click here for more
Aprilia
Two months’ additional warranty from Piaggio Group
admin
-
June 10, 2020
Aprilia
Summer offers from Piaggio Group
admin
-
June 1, 2020
Aprilia
2020 offers from Piaggio Group
admin
-
January 21, 2020
Aprilia
Piaggio Group Announces 2020 Pricing And Availability
admin
-
January 21, 2020
Industry News
Ewan McGregor, back on a Moto Guzzi
admin
-
June 13, 2019
MV Agusta - Click here for more
Apparel
MV Agusta Presents Its Exclusive Apparel Collection
admin
-
October 9, 2020
Industry News
MV Agusta Extreme Riding Is Back With “Mr Nogues II”
admin
-
October 1, 2020
Industry News
MV Agusta Freestyle Division’s Extreme Riding
admin
-
September 1, 2020
Aftermarket
MV Agusta Announces New Industrial Partnership With Akrapovic
admin
-
August 4, 2020
Industry News
You’ll Never Ride Alone, With A MV Agusta
admin
-
July 22, 2020
Piaggio - Click here for more
Aprilia
Two months’ additional warranty from Piaggio Group
admin
-
June 10, 2020
Aprilia
Summer offers from Piaggio Group
admin
-
June 1, 2020
Aprilia
2020 offers from Piaggio Group
admin
-
January 21, 2020
Aprilia
Piaggio Group Announces 2020 Pricing And Availability
admin
-
January 21, 2020
Industry News
Fantastic Offers Now Available Across The Piaggio Range
admin
-
July 19, 2019
Super Soco - Click here for more
Latest News
Rock’N’Road by Leona Graham of Absolute Radio
admin
-
September 27, 2020
Electric Motorcycles
Super Soco Look To Further Their Position As The Uk’s No.1 Electric Bike Brand
admin
-
July 2, 2020
Electric Motorcycles
Super Soco Keep Britain Moving Safely As Key Workers
admin
-
April 2, 2020
Electric Motorcycles
Super Soco Launches New Learner-Friendly Electric Motorcycle
admin
-
March 6, 2020
Suzuki - Click here for more
Industry News
Suzuki releases new colours for GSX-S750
admin
-
October 1, 2020
Industry News
Save up to £1000 with Suzuki’s £1 per cc offer plus no deposit required
admin
-
October 1, 2020
Industry News
Suzuki Announces Limited Edition GSX-R1000 To Celebrate 100th Anniversary
admin
-
September 9, 2020
Helmets
Test ride new V-Strom 1050 for chance to win Arai Tour-X4 helmet
admin
-
August 28, 2020
Industry News
Free City Pack accessory kit available with all new V-Strom 1050s
admin
-
August 3, 2020
BIke Reviews
Triumph Speed Twin Review
admin
-
October 14, 2020
BIke Reviews
Triumph Rocket 3 Review
admin
-
October 4, 2020
Industry News
New Triumph Trident In Final Testing
admin
-
September 29, 2020
Industry News
New Triumph Trident ‘Design Prototype’
admin
-
August 25, 2020
E-Bike
Triumph Motorcycles launches new E-bike
admin
-
June 16, 2020
Vespa - Click here for more
Industry News
New Vespa Primavera finance options
admin
-
July 17, 2020
Industry News
Vespa 946 Christian Dior: Birth Of A New Icon, An Ode To Joie De Vivre
admin
-
June 12, 2020
Aprilia
Two months’ additional warranty from Piaggio Group
admin
-
June 10, 2020
Aprilia
Summer offers from Piaggio Group
admin
-
June 1, 2020
Aprilia
2020 offers from Piaggio Group
admin
-
January 21, 2020
Yamaha Motorcycles - Click here for more
BIke Reviews
Yamaha Niken GT Review
admin
-
October 7, 2020
Industry News
Yamaha wrapped up the 2020 Manufacturers’ Championship in Magny-Cours
admin
-
October 3, 2020
Industry News
YME and YART GYTR Pro Shop Unveil Official PETRONAS Yamaha Replica R1
admin
-
August 21, 2020
Industry News
Yamaha confirmed as Official Technical Supplier for WorldSBK Officials in 2020
admin
-
August 4, 2020
E-Bike
Yamaha introduces its lightest drive unit and most practical battery
admin
-
August 3, 2020
Zero Motorycles - Click here for more
Electric Motorcycles
Zero Motorcycles reveals 2021 line-up
admin
-
October 15, 2020
Dealer News
Zero Motorcycles complete successful ‘Bums on Seats’ UK tour
admin
-
September 23, 2020
Electric Motorcycles
Zero Motorcycles rock the Malle Mile
admin
-
August 24, 2020
Dealer News
Zero Motorcycles demo tour set to hit the road
admin
-
August 20, 2020
Electric Motorcycles
Zero powers Midnight Mile – the British all-electric motorcycle race
admin
-
August 13, 2020
