For many bike owners today, investing in a paint protection film is a wise choice. Today, many choose to go down the route of using ceramic coating for extra protection and durability on their motorcycle. Depending on where you live and the terrain you come across near the roads, paint protection can be more or less important. For example, people living in rocky states like Colorado might wish to find someone who can provide the kind of ceramic coating Denver vehicles need to handle the climate and nature of the state’s roads.

That said, paint protection films (PPFs) are not for everyone.

The main benefit of using a PPF is that it can give your bike that extra level of security from rock chips, paint dents, and more. Now, your bike is unlikely to look like it has been peppered with tiny stones after a long and arduous journey. It can also help to avoid things like aesthetic scratches from being quite as visible. Put simply, all of those small dinks and hits we often see forming on our bikes will become a thing of the past.

This means your bike is unlikely to become scratched or damaged quite as easily as it would normally. Over time, this can help protect your bike’s aesthetics and thus help the vehicle hold its value. If you look after the visuals as well as the performance, you are far more likely to get more out of this motorcycle than you would normally have.

That being said, not everything about PPF is perfect. There are some things to consider before you buy, regardless of what state you reside within.

Things to consider with motorcycle PPFs

The main issue with PPFs is that they do not look as clear or as stand-out striking as a normal paint job. It means that your bike is covered with a different material than the metal and paint previously applied. It can sometimes look a bit ‘cheap’ compared to your usual motorcycle. Unless you buy a particularly good protective film, it can make your book look more like a toy.

At the same time, you can also find that the shape of a bike can make getting the film to sit flush a needless challenge. This can leave you with a headache as edges do not smooth out and end up looking baggy or uneven. While a good installer can avoid these edging issues, for the most part, some bike shapes simply do not lend themselves well to being used with a PPF.

You can also find that cleaning and caring for your bike afterward can be more time-consuming. If you are too extensive when washing your bike, for example, you could cause the film to strip or lift due to the water pressure. There are some small issues, then, that can make your protective film look a little less appealing than it might have appeared in your mind.

If you are sick of your bike being dinked up with small stone hits as you ride, then film is a recommended investment. Just make sure you get a properly well-managed motorcycle protective film and one that is installed by a genuine expert. Avoid DIY jobs, and you can get many benefits from a protective film – with a few caveats as we have listed above.

For riders in rougher terrain, though, the protective film can be a very wise investment indeed. If nothing else, it is an investment worth investigating to help further protect the quality of your motorcycle.

