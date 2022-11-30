Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

February event will have top motorcycle firms backing the February show.

The Motorcycle Plus Show has unveiled some of the top motorcycle dealers that will be present at the landmark event at Eikon Centre, Lisburn, on February 4-5, 2023.

360 Events, who are organising the packed weekend of motorsport, said they were delighted that some of the biggest motorcycle dealers in Northern Ireland have confirmed that they will be there.

Planned as a curtain raiser for the start of the motorcycling season for the year ahead the show will attract fans of both on and off-road competitions as well as bike enthusiasts across the country.

“Hurst Yamaha will have their 2023 range of road and off-road motorcycles on display and available to purchase,” explained Kenny Gardener of 360 Events. “Hurst BMW have also signed up and again will have the full range of new BMWs on display.

“As well as this HTM will be there with the road and off-road Husquvarna and GasGas Machines. Along with other dealers, we have Crossan Motorcycles in attendance with their comprehensive range of Helmets and gear etc. including specialised bikes.”

As well as the dealers already signed up some of the top teams from both the road and off-road sports and will provide information on their activities for the 2023 season ahead.

Motorcycle sport governing bodies along with some of the clubs that promote some of the biggest motorcycle events in Ireland will be in attendance to promote their events.

It has also been revealed today that three charities will be supported at the show.

“We can confirm that Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Mayoral charity, Helping Hand for the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children will be one of the beneficiaries of the biggest motorcycle event in four years.”

Kenny Gardner said they were delighted to be able to say that local charities will benefit from the Motorcycle Plus Show.

“The local charities we will be supporting are the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Mayor designated charity, Helping Hand, the Atlas Women’s Centre in Lisburn and St John Ambulance service, Portadown Branch, which provides excellent medical cover at motorsport events throughout Northern Ireland.”

360 Events is a new group of motorcycling and motorsport enthusiasts and volunteers with many years of experience as competitors and officials in all branches of the sport.

Kenny, one of the organisers from 360 Events, explained the Motorcycle Plus Show has been specifically designed for motorsports enthusiasts.

“Primarily, we will be using the show to showcase all forms of motorsport and motorcycling, if it has an engine and wheels, we intend it to be there,” he said.

“Attractions will also include rider appearances, interviews, Q&A sessions, and not just established stars, but also up and coming riders from on and off-road disciplines who will become household names in the future,” he said.

“As an innovation, there will be advice from experts on securing and keeping sponsors, Social Media use and lifestyle advice which will be useful for young competitors from all disciplines.

“This is in line with our stated aim of helping to establish a Motorsport Academy for all forms of motorsport to make sure our rising stars get the best advice and guidance possible on their career path.

“Race Teams will be there with their 2023 line ups, both on and off-road, 2023 street bike models, accessories, gear, and lots more so plenty for everyone to see and do.

“Governing bodies will be in attendance with advice and guidance on their various Championships, how to start racing and competing, and of course officiating and marshalling, as well as various Clubs promoting their own events, alongside trade and dealer stands.”

Previously the show was held for a number of years under different guises starting with the Enkalon Club in the Antrim Forum and finally with Nutt Promotions in the Eikon Centre in 2019.

The Motorcycle Plus Show will take place at Eikon Centre in Lisburn on February 4-5, 2023. For tickets go to www.motorcycleplusshow.co.uk.

All online bookings will be entered into a free raffle to win prizes such as a small motorbike, discounted ferry bookings and other prizes.

More details on the prizes will be confirmed but there are vouchers to the value of £1000, £300, £100, 4 ball golf voucher, and money off ferry travel vouchers to be had from Hurst, Crossan’s, Norman Watt Motorcycles, Edenmore Golf Club and Nutt Travel.

“These are exciting times and another great reason to purchase tickets as Christmas presents for your biking loved ones and be in with a chance of picking up some excellent prizes,” Kenny concluded.

