Slots are among the most versatile games. The one-armed bandit has evolved from cracked bells and a single payline to limitless combinations and themes. From Pablo Picasslot to karate pigs, there are themes for every test, no matter how quirky. James Dean is one of the best well known motorbike themed slot games that can be found at most of the top online casinos. In this article, you read about other great games for wheels and reels lovers alike.

Full Throttle

Enough talking; let’s hit the road! Get your helmet, and let’s ride through the best motorcycle-themed games around.

James Dean – NextGen

Layout: 5×3

Paylines: 25

RTP: 95.42%

Jackpot: 5,000x

Min/Max bet: 25p – £50

NextGen really went the extra mile here regarding graphics and sound quality. Rock themes play while the reels are spinning, and symbols include animated James Dean pictures. Symbols include playing cards from Ten to Ace, James Dean’s pictures, his motorcycle, his sports car, glasses, and other related objects.

This game has quite a few bonus features, and the main one is the James Dean Pick Bonus. The feature is triggered by three or more purple James Dean symbols and can multiply your winnings by 150. James Dean is a medium volatility game.

Slots Angels – BetSoft

Layout: 5×3

Paylines: 30

RTP: 96.89%

Jackpot: 7,500x

Min/Max bet: 2p – 50p

Based on the most famous motorcycle gangs in the world, the Hell Angels, this game brings quite impressive 3D graphics. With a rock’ n’ roll soundtrack, the game revives their mischievous behaviour and typical clothing. Symbols include a dartboard, bottles, gang members, a bar, a billiard table, and a lighter.

Slots Angels are packed with special features, including a bonus round and even a progressive jackpot when five of the short-haired biker symbols land on the reels. Three Lead Bikers symbols trigger the bonus round, where you bet on one out of three bikers in a race. Slots Angels is a medium volatility game.

Easy Rider – Dreamtech Gaming

Layout: 5×3

Paylines: 30

RTP: 96.07%

Jackpot: 1,000x

Min/Max bet (coins): 0.25 – 300

Easy Rider is one of those games that never stop running. The classic 5×3 grid appears against an animated background of biking riding the streets from a first-person perspective.

Symbols mix playing cards with motorcycle-related items, such as a toolbox, a speedometer and a pair of gloves. Although it has no bonus rounds, the game also includes scatters, wilds, and free spin features.

Biker Gang – Spinomenal

Layout: 5×3

Paylines: 9

RTP: 96.44%

Jackpot: 2,000x

Min/Max bet: 1p – £10

Biker Gang is an uncomplicated game that cuts it to the chase. The finely designed symbols run on an all-black background. There are no playing cards, but the game has a rich symbology, with speedometers, Route 66 signs, a spiked helmet, and a smashing motorcycle. This game has all the basics of almost any slot game: scatter and wild symbols, free spins, and some very cool graphics.

Ride-On

A full list of motorcycle-based games would never fit into such a short article. The titles above are certainly among the most entertaining and easy-playing ones. They fulfil every requirement of a great motorcycle game: roaring gears, awesome items, and a lot of rock’ n’ roll.

