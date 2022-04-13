Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Yesterday it was announced that Yamaha will participate in the Africa Eco Race and in this announcement it was revealed that global leaders in transport for healthcare, Riders for Health has become Yamaha’s title partner for the race to raise awareness for its projects.

Now, Yamaha is happy to officially announce a three-year partnership with Riders for Health, a humanitarian organisation which provides accessible healthcare to some of the most remote communities in regions across Africa by supplying and maintaining motorcycles and other suitable vehicles to health-focused organisations.

For more than 30 years, Riders for Health has been providing suitable transport to health care workers across some of the poorest and most hard to reach regions of Africa where citizens often find themselves without the basic health care that many of us take for granted.

Riders for Health has long used Yamaha motorcycles to provide these vital services, making the organisation a natural fit for this partnership as Yamaha looks to live by its ethos of contributing to society and bringing value to people’s lives.

Over the coming months in the lead up to the start of the Africa Eco Race, Yamaha and Riders for Health, in cooperation with its UK-based fundraising arm, Two Wheels for Life, will launch some exciting fundraising activities, so stay tuned for this news on either the Yamaha or Yamaha Motor For Riders’ website.

Andrea Coleman, Co-Founder Riders for Health and Two Wheels for Life

“Yamaha are close to our hearts. We have used their reliable AG bikes for over 30 years in our African programmes and their racing teams have supported our fundraising since the start of the charity. We are excited to announce this new, landmark three-year partnership between Riders for Health, Two Wheels for Life and Yamaha. Together we will show that motorcycles save lives!”

Eric de Seynes, President, Chief Executive Officer of Yamaha Motor Europe, Senior Executive Officer of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

“We are proud to partner with Riders for Health. Our aim with this partnership is to raise awareness and raise funds for Riders’ projects in which they provide vital healthcare to communities in the most remote areas. We really hope that people are touched by Riders’ cause and participate in our upcoming fundraising activities.”

