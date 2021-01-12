Motorcyclist from Bexhill-on-Sea wins a brand-new Yamaha Tracer 700 for £8.95

Apex 66 has handed over its first set of prizes; Malcolm Kent from Bexhill-On-Sea won a brand new Yamaha Tracer 700 for just £8.95.

Apex 66 is a new UK online competition company dedicated to all things two wheels; giving players the opportunity to win huge motorcycle prizes for a small fraction of the cost.

Malcolm Kent from Bexhill-on-Sea was announced as Apex 66’s first main prize winner live on Facebook on 30th December, 2020. The team handed over the bike just one week later.

Apex 66 has donated £250 to the charity Parkinson’s UK, on behalf of Malcolm Kent.

Charity is something that’s close to the owners on a personal level, with every main draw Apex 66 nominate a value to donate to a UK charity of the winners’ choice; helping charities across the nation.

Malcolm Kent was elated with his win and said: “I can’t believe it, it’s real! It’s brilliant, I’m speechless.”

When asked, ‘what would you say to someone who was thinking of entering?’ Malcolm responded: “Have a go, I never thought I’d win.”

Malcolm purchased two tickets for the Yamaha Tracer 700, he then returned and bought six more before the draw ended; his winning ticket was in the second set of tickets he purchased.

Apex 66 launched its first competition on 12th December 2020 and handed the prizes over just three weeks later. All winners can be found on the Winner’s page, on the Apex 66 website.

Currently available to win from Apex 66 is a brand new Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro, a bike not available from UK dealers until March.

Apex 66 has guaranteed to draw the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro, along with other prizes on 21st January and deliver all prizes no later than the following week.

Tickets for the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro are currently available from £6.66 per ticket on an early bird discount. Offer ends on Thursday 14th January, or at 50% sold – whichever is sooner.

Apex 66 will be donating £250 to a charity chosen by the winner of the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro.

Anyone who enters into the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro competition will automatically be entered into a second draw to win a one day course at the Triumph Adventure Experience*.

Apex 66 currently has a host of other prizes available* including:

Set of ASV F3 brake & clutch levers, the winner will choose the length (shorty or regular) and colour**, to suit their style

Akrapovic-Alpinestars Hoodie, winner will choose their size**

Oxford Aqua V20 Motorcycle Backpack

**Subject to availability