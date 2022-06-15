Motorex Presents A New Generation Of Clean & Care Products For Motorbikes

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Whether you’re on or off the road, riding a motorbike leaves traces of wear and tear.

The care and lubricant specialist MOTOREX is therefore enhancing its CLEAN & CARE products for motorcycles. The tried-and-tested MOTO CLEAN motorbike cleaner is now available in two varieties: MOTO CLEAN PLUS and MOTO CLEAN UNIVERSAL for sensitive surfaces. The new MOTO SHINE MS1 gloss spray produces a high-class finish and is impressively economical to use. What’s more, MOTOREX has also changed the formula of its well-established MOTO PROTECT long-term protection spray to make it biodegradable.

The exceptionally fast-acting MOTO CLEAN PLUS with its optimised organically based Power Formula gives motorbikes a thorough clean. It can be used either neat or diluted in water. The sturdy manual pump spray allows the cleaner to be applied sparingly, while the 360-degree spray head means that it can also be used upside down. MOTOREX is replacing the silver 1-litre bottle with a transparent version – and the same goes for the 5-litre refill canister.

A new addition to the range is MOTO CLEAN UNIVERSAL. MOTOREX has developed this new formula – a “light” option with less extreme cleaning power – specifically with the needs of off-road bikers in mind. The shape of the bottle is also different from the stronger version, featuring a spray head without 360-degree functionality. Like MOTO CLEAN PLUS, MOTO CLEAN UNIVERSAL comes in a stable, transparent 1-litre container with a manual pump spray that lasts virtually the entire lifetime of a motorbike and can be refilled using the 5-litre canister.

The new MOTO SHINE MS1 gloss spray produces a perfect finish after cleaning. Whether it’s used on varnish, plastic, chrome or other surfaces, it forms an antistatic film with drop-repellent effect and leaves a lasting shine. Thanks to its dust- and dirt-repellent properties, this gloss spray is also ideal for vehicles at trade fairs or showrooms. Compared to its predecessor, MOTO SHINE, the MS1 version has been enhanced in every respect. A spray nozzle introduced in place of the manual pump distributes the care fluid in an even finer spray, which can now also be used upside down. The improved application process – spraying onto a cloth first and then rubbing it in – reduces the amount of fluid used from the 0.5-litre bottle. Experienced users will also recognise the new formula’s pleasant cherry aroma. The spray has already undergone intensive testing live on track with the help of international racing teams.

Same name, new formula: the MOTO PROTECT long-term protection spray has been upgraded. Given the likelihood of this spray coming into contact with nature during use, in off-road scenarios for instance, MOTOREX has adapted it to make it biodegradable – just like the two varieties of MOTO CLEAN. The practical 500-ml container size remains unchanged, however, as do the product’s tried-and-tested properties: MOTO PROTECT prevents persistent dirt build-up, thus maintaining, preserving and protecting surfaces against dust and dirt. It repels moisture and creates a fine oil film to protect the treated surfaces from corrosion. It is also easy to apply, since the spray can also be used upside down.

Depending on the market, the new cleaning products from MOTOREX are expected to be commercially available from the early summer of 2022.

MOTOREX is also in the process of reorganising its MOTO LINE product range. From now on, all CLEAN & CARE products will bear a number 1, 2 or 3 on their label – corresponding to the three CLEAN, CARE and LUBE steps. For step 3, motorbike lubrication, MOTOREX will soon be unveiling its complete CHAINLUBES line, among other things.

More information: MOTO LINE | MOTOREX

