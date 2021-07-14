MOTUL has a long-held passion for innovation dating back to the days of the Industrial Revolution.

These innovations in performance, lifted MOTUL to the forefront of competition and by 1971, MOTUL had celebrated 300 victories. MOTUL 300V, the very first fully synthetic oil on the worldwide market was born as a result of ingenuity and a long-held passion for performance.

In 2021, 300V celebrates its 50th year, and will continue to be pushed to the limit by leading riders across MotoGP, British Superbikes, the Dakar and more for years to come.

MOTUL 300V is a 100% synthetic racing lubricant that maximises performance using advanced ESTER Core® Technology that increases power output while protecting the engine, gearbox and clutch.

300V exceeds the FZG standards for gear wear and maintains a stable pressure regardless of conditions.

300V Factory Line from £20.99 (SRP), available with variants for 2 stroke and 4 stroke engines, race bikes, street bikes or off-road bikes.

